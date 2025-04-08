UPDATE Derby Barracks / Aggravated Assault x4 / Gross Negligent Operation
***Update No. 1, 09:07 p.m., April 7, 2025***
See attached Mugshot
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A5001763
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/06/2025 @ 1714 Hours
STREET: I 91 N
TOWN: Orleans
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 161
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jana Leigh
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front Bumper
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jeremy Guyette
AGE: 48
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
PASSENGER: Jennifer Ladd
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear Bumper
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Kassidee Keefe
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
PASSENGER: Christopher Marquis
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Rear Hitch
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call from Jennifer Ladd (51) who advised a blue Chevrolet Sedan struck the back of their vehicle multiple times while travelling on I 91 N. Ladd advised the vehicle left the scene. Shortly after, Kassidee Keefe (31) called the Vermont State Police and advised a vehicle matching that description also crashed into the rear of her vehicle multiple times on US Route 5 and left the scene. Troopers located the vehicle a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu and the operator Jana Leigh (46) on Cross Rd in Newport Center. After subsequent investigations, Troopers took Leigh into custody for Aggravated Assault x4 and Grossly Negligent Operation. Leigh was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing and was released on a citation for Orleans County Superior Court for the below date and time.
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/2025 @ 1230 hours
