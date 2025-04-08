UPDATE Derby Barracks / Aggravated Assault x4 / Gross Negligent Operation

***Update No. 1, 09:07 p.m., April 7, 2025***

See attached Mugshot

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A5001763

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/06/2025 @ 1714 Hours

STREET: I 91 N

TOWN: Orleans

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 161

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jana Leigh

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front Bumper

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jeremy Guyette

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

PASSENGER: Jennifer Ladd

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear Bumper

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Kassidee Keefe

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

PASSENGER: Christopher Marquis

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Rear Hitch

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call from Jennifer Ladd (51) who advised a blue Chevrolet Sedan struck the back of their vehicle multiple times while travelling on I 91 N. Ladd advised the vehicle left the scene. Shortly after, Kassidee Keefe (31) called the Vermont State Police and advised a vehicle matching that description also crashed into the rear of her vehicle multiple times on US Route 5 and left the scene. Troopers located the vehicle a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu and the operator Jana Leigh (46) on Cross Rd in Newport Center. After subsequent investigations, Troopers took Leigh into custody for Aggravated Assault x4 and Grossly Negligent Operation. Leigh was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing and was released on a citation for Orleans County Superior Court for the below date and time.

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/2025 @ 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov