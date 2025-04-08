Orlando Fun Party Rentals - Logo 20FT Purple Rush - Orlando Fun Party Rentals 3 Play Sports Carnival Game - Orlando Fun Party Rentals Boom Box Bounce - Orlando Fun Party Rentals Marble Castle Bouncer - Orlando Fun Party Rentals

Orlando Fun Party Rentals expands inflatable rentals in Winter Park, FL, offering more options to make event planning easier, fun, and stress-free.

We’re proud to bring more fun to Winter Park with inflatables that are safe, clean, and perfect for any event.” — Tracey Hollingsworth - CEO

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando Fun Party Rentals, a leading provider of inflatable entertainment and event rentals in Central Florida, has officially expanded its service area and inventory to better serve customers in Winter Park, Florida. This expansion enhances access to a broad range of inflatable rentals, including bounce houses, obstacle courses, water slides, and interactive games, tailored to meet the needs of families, schools, businesses, and community organizers in the region.

The company has responded to increasing demand in Winter Park by increasing its fleet of inflatables and improving logistics to ensure timely delivery and setup throughout the area. Orlando Fun Party Rentals is known for its commitment to safety, professionalism, and cleanliness. All inflatables are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized between each use and are routinely inspected to meet industry safety standards. Trained staff handle all aspects of delivery, setup, and takedown to ensure a seamless and secure experience for customers.

Orlando Fun Party Rentals has built its reputation on dependable service and high-quality equipment rentals, serving a wide variety of event rentals including birthday parties, school field days, church festivals, fundraisers, corporate gatherings, and neighborhood celebrations. The company’s inflatable options are designed to accommodate different age groups and event types, from toddlers’ themed bounce houses to large-scale obstacle courses and water slides for teens and adults.

According to Tracey Hollingsworth, owner of Orlando Fun Party Rentals, the expansion into Winter Park is a natural next step in the company’s ongoing mission to make party and event planning easier, safer, and more enjoyable for customers across Central Florida.

“Winter Park has a strong tradition of community events and family celebrations, and we’re proud to support those moments with quality entertainment,” said Hollingsworth. “Our expanded inflatable rentals in Winter Park, FL are designed to help event organizers create memorable, worry-free experiences for guests of all ages.”

Customers can browse available inflatable units, check pricing, and book online through the company’s official website. The site provides real-time availability and options to request quotes or speak with a team member for assistance with planning. The company continues to offer flexible scheduling, competitive pricing, and personalized service.

With the warmer seasons approaching and a busy calendar of local events on the horizon, Orlando Fun Party Rentals encourages residents and event coordinators in Winter Park to book early. The company also collaborates with schools, non-profits, and municipalities to support community outreach and educational programming with safe, family-friendly entertainment options.

Orlando Fun Party Rentals remains dedicated to serving the Winter Park area with the same quality, care, and attention to detail that has made them a preferred provider throughout Central Florida.

For more information or to reserve inflatable rentals in Winter Park, FL, visit www.funpartyrentals.net or contact the customer service team directly.

Human Whack A Mole - Orlando Fun Party Rentals

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.