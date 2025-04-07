St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4003010

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4/7/2025 @ approximately 1645 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheldon Brook Road, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Eric Wyatt

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/7/2025 at approximately 1712 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft on Sheldon Brook Road in the town of Lyndon. Investigation revealed that sometime around 1645 hours on 4/7/2025 an unknown individual parked their vehicle in front of the Wyatt residence and stole their nine-year-old Black and Tan Coonhound. The unknown operator of the vehicle then left after abducting the dog from the front lawn. Anyone with information into this matter is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111