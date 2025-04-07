St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4003010
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4/7/2025 @ approximately 1645 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheldon Brook Road, Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Eric Wyatt
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/7/2025 at approximately 1712 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft on Sheldon Brook Road in the town of Lyndon. Investigation revealed that sometime around 1645 hours on 4/7/2025 an unknown individual parked their vehicle in front of the Wyatt residence and stole their nine-year-old Black and Tan Coonhound. The unknown operator of the vehicle then left after abducting the dog from the front lawn. Anyone with information into this matter is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
