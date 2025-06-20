West Shore Rd, South Hero
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department
News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification
West Shore Rd in South Hero will be closed due to a structure fire. All residents evacuated the building.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thanks,
Cullen Gomes
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
3294 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX 802.878.3173
