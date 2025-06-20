Road Reopen St George
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 2A in the area of Breezy Valley Ln, ST George is reopened.
Drive safe. Thank you.
Emily Reece
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495
Phone: 802-878-7111
PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173
