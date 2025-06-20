Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / Multiple Charges

CASE#: 25A2004275

TROOPER: Harkins

STATION: St Albans              

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/20/2025 at approximately 0150 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate, VT        

 

ACCUSED: Seth Elgin

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Needham, MA

CHARGES: Cocaine possession (Felony) / Ecstasy Possession / Depressant, Stimulant, Narcotic Possession

 

ACCUSED: Ashly Paris

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Providence, RI

CHARGES: Cocaine possession (Felony) / Ecstasy Possession / Depressant, Stimulant, Narcotic Possession

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 20th, 2025, at approximately 0150 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks responded to the Highgate Port of Entry in Highgate, VT after US Customs & Border Patrol had detained two individuals and seized narcotics from their vehicle in amounts large enough to meet felony charges in the state of Vermont. Seth Elgin and Ashlyn Paris were arrested and brought to the St Albans State Police Barracks for processing before being lodged.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/2025 at 1500 hours

COURT: Franklin County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached, Attached

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

Casey.Harkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993

 

