St Albans Barracks / Multiple Charges
CASE#: 25A2004275
TROOPER: Harkins
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/20/2025 at approximately 0150 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate, VT
ACCUSED: Seth Elgin
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Needham, MA
CHARGES: Cocaine possession (Felony) / Ecstasy Possession / Depressant, Stimulant, Narcotic Possession
ACCUSED: Ashly Paris
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Providence, RI
CHARGES: Cocaine possession (Felony) / Ecstasy Possession / Depressant, Stimulant, Narcotic Possession
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 20th, 2025, at approximately 0150 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks responded to the Highgate Port of Entry in Highgate, VT after US Customs & Border Patrol had detained two individuals and seized narcotics from their vehicle in amounts large enough to meet felony charges in the state of Vermont. Seth Elgin and Ashlyn Paris were arrested and brought to the St Albans State Police Barracks for processing before being lodged.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/2025 at 1500 hours
COURT: Franklin County Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached, Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Trooper Casey Harkins
Vermont State Police- St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993
