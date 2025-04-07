Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Risk Management Board

TEXAS, April 7 - April 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Jason Boatright and reappointed Jeffrey Houston to the Risk Management Board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. Additionally, he appointed Jason Hartgraves for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The State Office of Risk Management administers insurance services obtained by state agencies, including the self-insured government employee’s workers’ compensation insurance program and the state risk management programs.

Jason Boatright of Dallas is a special counsel for Duane Morris LLP. He previously served as a Justice on the Fifth Court of Appeals. He is a member of the Texas Board of Disciplinary Appeals and is the immediate past chairman of the Dallas Bar Association Appellate Section. Boatright received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Middlebury College, a Postgraduate Diploma in Latin and Ancient History from the University of St. Andrews, and a Juris Doctor from The University of Texas (UT) School of Law.

Jeffrey Houston of Dripping Springs served as senior vice president at Mondee Holdings, Inc. in Austin. He is a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society Austin and former member of the CFA Society Chicago. He is president of the Terrascena Property Owners Association, former coach for several Upward Youth Basketball teams, and previous volunteer at Austin Ridge Bible Church. Houston received a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science and Philosophy from Indiana University and a Master of Business Administration with a finance concentration from DePaul University. Additionally, he is a CFA charter holder.

Jason Hartgraves of Frisco is a law enforcement executive. He is a member of the North Texas Police Chiefs Association, the FBI National Executive Institute Associates, and FBI National Academy Associates. He previously served on the Texas Real Estate Commission and the One-Call Board of Texas. Hartgraves received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Dallas Baptist University and a Master of Science in Management from Texas A&M University-Commerce and is a graduate of the Governor’s Executive Development Program at the UT LBJ School of Public Affairs.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.