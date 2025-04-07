Governor Abbott Reappoints Bivens, Tanner To State Employee Charitable Campaign Policy Committee

TEXAS, April 7 - April 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Daniel Bivens and Vanessa Cortez Tanner to the State Employee Charitable Campaign Policy Committee for terms set to expire on September 1, 2026.

Daniel Bivens of Austin is retired from the State of Texas, where he served as director of the Office of Public Utility Counsel and a program specialist at the Railroad Commission of Texas. He was previously interim discipleship pastor at Hyde Park Baptist Church and currently volunteers as a grow group teacher and with other church ministries. Bivens received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University.

Vanessa Cortez Tanner of Austin is chief of staff for Representative Brad Buckley. Previously, she was chief of staff for Representative Scott Sanford and served as a committee clerk and director for the Texas Senate Committee on Administration. She is a member and former president of the Texas State University Austin Alumni Chapter, board member of the Wittliff Collections Advisory Board at Texas State University, member of the Texas State University System Chancellor's Council, and a former council member of the Texas State University Leadership Council for University Advancement. Tanner received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Mass Communication from Texas State University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.