Saskatchewan Leads Canada In Organ And Tissue Donation

CANADA, April 7 - Released on April 7, 2025

Awareness is Growing in the Province

Saskatchewan will promote and celebrate National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Month (NOTDAM) this April with a variety of activities, as well as commemorating Green Shirt Day (GSD) on April 7 to honor Logan Boulet, who died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and whose legacy inspired nearly 150,000 Canadians to register as organ donors.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority's Organ Donation Program has seen a remarkable 75 per cent increase in deceased organ donors in the 2023 calendar year compared to the previous year. According to the latest report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, for the first time ever, Saskatchewan has achieved the highest rate of deceased organ donors in the entire country, with 28.9 donors per million population.

"This is a remarkable milestone, considering that in 2014, the rate was just 7.2 donors per million," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "It is a testament to the growing awareness Saskatchewan residents have of organ and tissue donation and their commitment to saving lives. Increased participation in events like Green Shirt Day and the illumination of landmarks in green reflect the province's dedication to this vital cause."

The Government of Saskatchewan has committed increased funding to enhance kidney health across the province. The 2025-26 Budget has allocated an additional $319,000 to the Saskatchewan Heath Authority (SHA) Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplant program in ongoing support for staff who are essential to the program's continued success. This budget also includes a significant investment of nearly $4.3 million to strengthen kidney health programs, with a focus on expanding and stabilizing dialysis services across the province. This funding will support the addition of nearly 30 full-time staff in Regina, Saskatoon and five rural locations. The allocation of these positions will help expand services at the Meadow Lake, North Battleford, and Fort Qu'Appelle dialysis units, while also elevating existing operations in Saskatoon, Tisdale, Moose Jaw and Regina. These enhancements help to ensure kidney patients receive timely, high-quality care, improving access to essential services throughout the province.

"We honour the incredible work of our organ transplant and donation physicians, along with our dedicated health care teams, through efforts that raise awareness about the importance of organ and tissue donation," Cockrill said. "Choosing to register as an organ and tissue donor, or as a living donor, is an act of great generosity. We urge everyone to have a conversation with their loved ones about their decision to become a donor and join our provincial registry."

On Monday, April 7, Members of the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly will wear green in support of organ and tissue donors (OTD) and share photos using the #GreenShirtDay #LoganBouletEffect hashtags to spread the word on social media.

The T.C. Douglas Building in Regina will be illuminated with green lighting from April 7-11, joining other landmarks across Canada in showing support for this important cause and inspiring new organ and tissue donors.

This year, Saskatchewan is once again participating in the national 'Great Actions Leave a Mark' campaign which showcases living organ donors, recipients and physicians from Saskatchewan who will be featured on givelifesask.ca.

View the personal stories of living organ donors and recipients as well as physicians from Saskatchewan at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/health/accessing-health-care-services/organ-and-tissue-donor-registry/personal-stories/great-actions-leave-a-mark.

With a clear understanding of a loved one's wishes, it is easier for families facing tragedy to make the decision to donate if approached by a Donor Coordinator. One organ donor can save up to eight lives and one tissue donor can help 75 people.

Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to register their decision to be an organ and tissue donor and request information about the process of becoming a living organ donor through the Saskatchewan Organ and Tissue Donor Registry, available at saskatchewan.ca/residents/health/accessing-health-care-services/organ-and-tissue-donor-registry.

-30-

For more information, contact: