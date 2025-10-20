Government Releases the Saskatchewan First Energy Security Strategy and Supply Plan

CANADA, October 20 -

Saskatchewan Uranium will Power a Nuclear Future



The Saskatchewan First Energy Security Strategy and Supply Plan is the Government of Saskatchewan’s path for a reliable and affordable power future placing Saskatchewan at the center of the North American energy grid.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to a nuclear future utilizing our amazing Saskatchewan uranium resource to power our province and provide a secure energy future,” Crown Investments Corporation Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “We are going to get to that future by extending the life of our coal facilities and utilizing our Saskatchewan coal reserves that have kept the lights on in this province for generations. This plan is based in reality.”

The strategy also lays out a new path going forward on grid reliability and transmission investments.

"The plan places a strategic focus on transmission – both for intra-provincial and external connections that will provide us the opportunity for export power and give us a great deal of flexibility in building new industries here in Saskatchewan," said Harrison.

SaskPower has partnered with GE-Hitachi on their BWRX-300 small modular reactor (SMR) as the Crown corporation’s first SMRs. As work continues to build nuclear and strengthen energy security, in addition to pursuing the BWRX-300 technology, Saskatchewan will continue to consider large-scale reactors and advanced SMRs to meet growing industrial and regional demand for electricity.

“We are pleased to see the provincial government’s ongoing commitment to introducing nuclear energy in Saskatchewan,” Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel said. “Jurisdictions around the world are turning to nuclear power to address the pressing issues of energy security, national security and climate security. Nuclear energy—fueled by Saskatchewan uranium—can provide reliable, carbon-free baseload power to help meet increasing electricity demands into the future.”

As a part of the strategy and supply plan, people and partnerships are an essential component. The provincial government, through its Crown corporations, ministries and agencies, will prioritize Indigenous partnerships, procurement, and training and employment, in the development of electricity projects, while also utilizing building trades and education partners.

“The Saskatchewan First Energy Security and Supply Plan reflects a new era of partnership—one where First Nations are builders, owners, equity partners, and decision-makers in shaping Saskatchewan’s energy future,” Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence President and CEO Sheldon Wuttunee said. “By advancing both provincial and First Nations energy security, it turns reconciliation into action—driving economic growth while protecting the lands and waters that sustain us all.”

Saskatchewan’s Crown corporations are focused on the government’s four strategic priorities for the sector which are affordability, reliability, economic growth and strong fiscal management.

