Saskatchewan Celebrates the Power of Small Businesses

Small Businesses in Province Up Nearly Five Per Cent in 2024

Today, Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding proclaimed October 19 to 25 as Small Business Week in Saskatchewan. This year's Saskatchewan Small Business Profile, also released today, shows that small businesses in the province have grown 4.9 per cent from 2014 to 2024.

In 2024, small businesses in the province totaled 154,278. That gives Saskatchewan a per capita rate of 124 for every 1,000 people, the second highest rate in the country.

"Small businesses are the heartbeat of our provincial economy," Kaeding said. "Data released today represents more than numbers - they are families, workers, and communities who are supported by our healthy business landscape. Our government continues to support small business by maintaining one of the lowest tax rates and one of the highest small business income thresholds in Canada."

A small business is defined as one that is less than 50 employees. Small businesses are vital to Saskatchewan's economy. Today's report shows they make up 98.8 per cent of businesses in Saskatchewan, employ over 30 per cent of the province's workforce and pay out nearly $7.8 billion in wages and salaries.

"Behind every small business is a big story, one of hard work, vision, and impact," Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce CEO Prabha Ramaswamy said. "Small businesses are the driving force behind our province's growth, fueling innovation, creating jobs, and strengthening communities across Saskatchewan."

These businesses are active in virtually every sector of the economy, providing crucial products and services in communities across the province.

Small Business Week was launched nearly 50 years ago by the Business Development Bank of Canada. The week celebrates the important economic impact of small businesses.

For more information, read Saskatchewan's Small Business Profile 2025.

