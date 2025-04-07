Community Wellness Bus Project Launching in Saskatoon

CANADA, April 7 - Released on April 7, 2025

The province’s third mobile wellness bus will open its doors April 9 in Saskatoon, offering residents a new way to access primary health care services.

Saskatoon is the most recent community to benefit from a mobile Community Wellness Bus. The launch is part of the Government of Saskatchewan’s $2.4 million investment for the purchase and retrofitting of three wellness buses, located in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert.

“It is wonderful to see the progress being made with primary care in our province,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “Wellness buses provide another avenue for residents to receive the care they need closer to home.”

Community Wellness Buses will provide basic primary care and mental health and addictions services. Services will vary based on population and the needs of the community; not all locations will have the same services, as supports will be customized based on patient needs.

“It’s encouraging to see the positive impact of community health initiatives in our province,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. “Mobile clinics are making health care more accessible to vulnerable individuals by bringing essential services directly to residents and contributing to better health care outcomes.”

The Saskatoon bus will be located primarily at 2023 Morse Road (near the old Farmer’s Market) from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Clients are encouraged to call 306-380-1000 for up-to-date location and schedule information.

A wellness bus was announced in Prince Albert on March 21 and residents can call 306-940-9943 for location and hours of operation.

The Regina wellness bus has been operational since February 12 and is currently operating Monday to Friday 8:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the rear parking lot of the Lawson Aquatic Centre located at 1717 Elphinstone Street.

Services offered by wellness buses may include:

basic health assessments (physicals);

health education;

chronic disease monitoring;

·vaccinations;

take home naloxone (THN) kits and training;

sexually transmitted and blood borne infection (STBBI) point of care testing;

·opioid agonist therapy/withdrawal management;

reproductive health services/supplies;

mental health and addiction assessments and counselling/referrals;

wound care, stitches, routine health care;

referral to housing, social services;

referral to addictions and mental health treatment and services;

connection to culturally relevant Indigenous services (traditional medicine, connection to spiritual services and Elders); and

·other primary health care services.

"Through the Community Wellness Buses, we are fostering respect and compassion by meeting individuals where they are,” Saskatchewan Health Authority Physician Executive for Integrated Saskatoon Health Dr. Mark Fenton said. “By eliminating barriers to care, we ensure that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has access to compassionate, culturally responsive, and stigma-free support.”

Health care staff on the bus will include a nurse practitioner, a licensed practical nurse, and assessor coordinators who offer referrals to community supports.

-30-

