Attention anglers: Spring fishing closures on multiple Magic Valley Region fisheries are in effect

Early spring can be a great time to dust off the fishing rod and get out to enjoy a spring day while looking to hook into a hungry rainbow trout. But, before heading out for a day on the water in April and May, anglers are reminded to check out the new 2025 – 2027 fishing rule book that will point out that by regulation, some rivers and streams across the region are closed over these two months.

In the Magic Valley Region, the Big Wood River and some portions of Silver Creek, two popular fishing streams are closed during the early spring months.

The entirety of the Big Wood River will be closed from April 1 through the Friday before Memorial Day weekend 2025. This fishery will reopen on May 24, 2025.