Educators Score Big with Teacher Appreciation Week

The Big Biscuit calls for entries to award teachers $4,000 in gift cards

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Big Biscuit® , a popular All-American Breakfast and Lunch concept known for its classic comfort food served with genuine hometown hospitality, is spotlighting educators who go the extra mile this Teacher Appreciation Week. Students, parents, friends, and family can share what makes their favorite teachers stand out and nominate them for a chance to win BIG prizes—including a share of $4,000 in gift cards to The Big Biscuit. Plus, the school with the most entries will receive a $500 Bigger Better Breakfast bundle.“We know that schools and teachers are the heart of every community, so we are going big to show our appreciation and support for what they do," said Chad Offerdahl, President & Co-CEO of The Big Biscuit. It's important to us to celebrate and share the stories of incredible educators, and there are so many! Last year, over 950 teachers were nominated through our Teachers Appreciation giveaway. This year, we added a free breakfast bundle for up to 50 people, and hope to see even more teachers recognized!”Submit nominations for The Big Biscuit’s Teacher Appreciation Week online using this link . Each entry should be 200 words or less and include what makes each teacher nominee exceptional. The deadline for submissions is April 27, 2025.Forty teachers will each receive a $100 gift card to The Big Biscuit, valid at all locations . The brand has 29 locations across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. The Big Biscuit is also awarding the school that receives the most nominations a Bigger Better Breakfast bundle to feed up to 50 staff members, valued at $500.The Big Biscuit will contact the winning teachers and winning school starting Monday, April 28. No purchase is necessary. For additional details, go to bigbiscuit.com.More Ways to Show Your AppreciationTreat your teachers to a staff breakfast with The Big Biscuit’s Bigger Better Breakfast bundle. Featuring eight oversized buttermilk biscuits, two quarts of homemade sausage gravy, 16 pieces of crispy bacon, and eight hand-pattied sausages, it’s the perfect way to say “thank you” for another year of dedication. Add-ons include private blend coffee, Sticky Biscuits, fresh fruit, and more! Click here to place an order.For more information on The Big Biscuit, including menu and locations, visit bigbiscuit.com. Follow The Big Biscuit on social media: Facebook @BigBiscuitRestaurant, Instagram the.big.biscuit, and TikTok @eatbigbiscuit.About The Big BiscuitThe Big Biscuit is a breakfast and lunch concept serving impossibly generous portions of classic American comfort foods and genuine hometown hospitality. Founded in 2000, The Big Biscuit is celebrating 25 years of BIG success with 29 locations across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Opening its first franchise location in 2020, the brand boasts a strategic growth plan committed to a sustainable and holistic approach. The Big Biscuit has received notice, including being named by Franchise Times as a “Top Breakout Brand,” winning “Best Breakfast” in dozens of regional publications, and being shortlisted in the Global Franchise Awards.The Big Biscuit is committed to adding value to their Guests and communities one biscuit at a time. The brand works to engage the communities it serves through various initiatives that fit its philanthropic pillars of food insecurity, community, and public education. For Guests, The Big Biscuit offers seasonal limited-time offerings, regularly refreshes core menus, and builds loyalty by activating Guests across generations in playful ways through school partnerships, generous giveaways, and leveraging hyper-local influential partnerships. Follow The Big Biscuit on social media: Facebook @BigBiscuitRestaurant, Instagram @the.big.biscuit, and TikTok @eatbigbiscuit. For more information, visit bigbiscuit.com.

