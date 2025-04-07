House Bill 819 Printer's Number 0987

PENNSYLVANIA, April 7 - House Bill 819 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MALAGARI, BELLMON, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, MADDEN, FREEMAN, SANCHEZ, GUENST, CERRATO, GAYDOS, BOYD, GREEN Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in certification of teachers, further providing for continuing professional development; providing for access to rigorous courses of study for all students; establishing the Access to Rigorous Courses of Study for All Students Grant Program; and imposing duties on the Department of Education. Memo Subject AP Exam Cost Reduction (formerly HB1875) Actions 0926 Referred to EDUCATION, March 13, 2025 0987 Reported as amended, March 17, 2025 First consideration, March 17, 2025 Laid on the table, March 17, 2025 Removed from table, April 7, 2025 Generated 04/07/2025 05:24 PM

