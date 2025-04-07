Submit Release
House Bill 819 Printer's Number 0987

PENNSYLVANIA, April 7 - House Bill 819

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MALAGARI, BELLMON, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, MADDEN, FREEMAN, SANCHEZ, GUENST, CERRATO, GAYDOS, BOYD, GREEN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in certification of teachers, further providing for continuing professional development; providing for access to rigorous courses of study for all students; establishing the Access to Rigorous Courses of Study for All Students Grant Program; and imposing duties on the Department of Education.

Memo Subject

AP Exam Cost Reduction (formerly HB1875)

Actions

0926 Referred to EDUCATION, March 13, 2025
0987 Reported as amended, March 17, 2025
First consideration, March 17, 2025
Laid on the table, March 17, 2025
Removed from table, April 7, 2025

