28th VIVA LAS VEGAS ROCKABILLY WEEKEND HEADLINERS

Singer and actress IMELDA MAY with DARREL HIGHAM Rockabilly Band THE CHOP TOPS TAMMI SAVOY performs at the 50's R'N'B SHOW

Headlining acts at this years Viva Las Vegas, ticket details, organizer.

Singer and actress Imelda May does her Rockabilly show at Viva Las Vegas only.” — Tom Ingram

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIVA LAS VEGAS ROCKABILLY WEEKEND #28The 28th Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend (VLV) takes place April 24th to 28th 2025. VLV is the longest running music festival in Las Vegas now in it’s 28th year. It features over 60 live acts, 20 DJ’s, vintage car show, multiple burlesque shows and a ton of vendors.Headlining the show are: IMELDA MAY is an Irish singer, songwriter, television presenter and multi-instrumentalist. She is known for her musical style of rockabilly revival and has also been compared to female jazz musicians such as Billie Holiday. appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Conan and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. In the UK May appeared on Never Mind the Buzzcocks and the Graham Norton Show and sang live on Strictly Come Dancing. May worked with BIMM music college in Dublin to provide a scholarship (which they named after her) for up-and-coming artists.She is also an actor having appeared in productions like: Fishermen’s Friends: One and All, The People Before and Four Letters of Love.For Viva Las Vegas she is doing her Rockabilly set backed by Darrel Higham and his band. This set is a special one off and her fans are looking forward to it as she has not performed a rockabilly set for many years.THE CHOPS TOPS were one of the most popular bands on the US rockabilly scene. They have not performed for 10 years and they chose Viva Las Vegas as the event for their comeback and the release of a new album.THE VIVA LAS VEGAS RHYTHM ’N’ BLUES SHOW is a 1950’s style Rock ‘n’ Roll show with multiple acts performing with the same big band, just like Alan Freed did. The acts on this years show are: BOBBY BROOKS WILSON, LES GREENE, GABRIEL & FELICIA, VICKY TAFOYA, SHY BUT FLY and TAMMI SAVOY, the countries favorite 50’s style R’n’B singer.ALTON & JIMMY originally recorded on the legendary SUN RECORDS in the 50’s. They are one of the last SUN acts still performing. This is a rare chance to hear Sun Rockabilly performed by one of the originals. Their Sun track ‘No More Cryin’ The Blues’ is their fan favorite and featured Billy Lee Riley (Red Hot, Flying Saucer Rock’n’Roll) on bass and Jimmy Van Eaton on drums (played with Jerry Lee Lewis, Billy Lee Riley and others).Tickets for Viva Las Vegas are available now at www.vivalasvegas.net Viva Las Vegas is organized by Tom Ingram. Originally from the UK, he now lives in California. He has been presented with The Key To The City of Las Vegas and the Mayor has designated Tom Ingram Day in Las Vegas on 2 occasions. Tom is a DJ on Rockin 247 Radio and an actor having appeared in a memorable scene in Quadropheia (1979), Knight to F4 (2005), Smile Now Cry Later (2013), Avenues (2013) and Detention (in Post Prod). Tom always makes himself available to event attendees at all times.

Bands at the last Viva Las Vegas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.