Certified HIPAA Professional (CHP) Program Updated with NPRM

Examine the Latest in HIPAA Mandates, Industry Best Practices, and OCR Enforcement

WAUKEE, IA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ecfirst, a recognized leader in healthcare and cybersecurity compliance certification training, proudly announces its Two-Day Virtual Instructor-Led HIPAA Compliance Program update. The Certified HIPAA Professional (CHP) covers the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule, and HITECH Breach, as well as the forthcoming changes expected with the Notice of Proposed Rule Making (NPRM).The CHP program is built on ecfirst’s legacy of delivering high-impact, actionable training that combines deep regulatory knowledge packed with scenarios and industry best practices. The HIPAA certification training course provides insights related to covered entities and business associates and recent OCR enforcement activity.Key Highlights:• Live Virtual Training: Delivered by expert instructors with decades of real-world experience.• Interactive Learning: Includes real-time Q&A, breakout discussions, and OCR fine discussion.• Affordable & Accessible: Priced to deliver value without compromising depth or quality.• Certificate of Completion: Demonstrates your commitment to compliance and professional development.“Our mission has always been to demystify the several areas of HIPAA compliance and enrich the content with scenarios and industry best practices,” said Ali Pabrai, CEO of ecfirst. “With rising ransomware and other cyber-attacks compromising patient data, the risk to covered entities and business associates is significant. Ensuring compliance with HIPAA establishes the foundation for a resilient organization.”Whether you need to refresh your understanding or build a forward-looking HIPAA program, ecfirst’s Two-Day Virtual HIPAA Compliance Program provides ideas and opportunities to mitigate risk to patient information organizations are trusted with. Register Here About ecfirstFounded in 1999, ecfirst is a leading provider of AI, cyber defense, and compliance services across the United States and globally. ecfirst delivers end-to-end services in the areas of HITRUST, CMMC (Certification Training, Readiness and Assessment, HIPAA, NIST, Privacy, Pen tests, and AI (ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF). With ecfirst, you, the client, always have complete flexibility with our fixed-fee services across our On-Demand Consulting and the customized Managed Compliance Services Program. Complimentary with every engagement comes the ecfirst experience of delivering thousands of assessments, ensuring you receive deep industry insight as well as best practices implemented.ecfirst is a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, APP, ATP, and RPO, and has established industry-leading credentials in training, including CHP, CSCS, CCSA, and the latest aiCRP programs.More information is at www.ecfirst.com and www.ecfirst.biz . Look for the world’s first HIPAA Playbook at www.ecfirst.biz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.