Pavé The Way® Jewelry Will Maintain Its Current Prices Despite Tariffs

Pavé The Way® Jewelry will not be impacted by the tariffs.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pavé The WayJewelry by Joan Hornig, the only jewelry brand that donates 100% of profit on each sale to the charity of the purchaser’s choice, announced today that it would not raise its prices in spite of the new tariff regime imposed by the Trump Administration. This ‘no-tariff price rise policy’ applies to both of the brand's product lines--Philanthropy is Beautifuland Pave the WayIn announcing this policy, Founder and designer Joan Hornig said " We want our customers to continue to purchase our jewelry and donate to their favorite charities without concern for the additional burden imposed by tariffs. Through skillful supply chain and inventory management, our company will absorb the cost increases from the tariff regime so our customers won't have to. Our jewelry has always been well priced to make it easy for our customers to generate philanthropic actions through their jewelry purchases, and we are committed not to allow tariffs to change our core values. Our business decisions always reinforce our goal of encouraging investment in a community of changemakers by creating unique jewelry designs for our customers to enjoy wearing while giving back."Since its founding 25 years ago, donations from Pavé The Wayhave totaled millions of dollars spread among more than 1,000 non-profits worldwide. The company takes conscious consumerism to a new level by connecting changemakers to a broader storytelling platform with collections meant to inspire conversations of consequence while still celebrating their individual styles, passions, and advocacy.

