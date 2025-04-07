Armstrong, SD Gov. Rhoden attend ‘historic’ meeting with Standing Rock Chair Alkire, Tribal Council

FORT YATES, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today attended a joint meeting with Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairwoman Janet Alkire, South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden and members of the Tribal Council at tribal headquarters in Fort Yates.

In what Alkire called a “very historic” moment, it marked the first time the two governors have met jointly with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, whose reservation covers parts of both states.

“Collaboration with our tribal nations is key to North Dakota’s success, and with our neighbors in South Dakota we share a commitment to strengthening government-to-government partnerships and relationships,” Armstrong said. “We appreciate Chairwoman Alkire, Governor Rhoden and the Tribal Council for today’s meaningful engagement and discussion about ways we can work together for the prosperity of all our citizens.”

“My job is to be Governor for all South Dakotans, including our Native American people. We are at our strongest when we work together for our people,” Rhoden said. “I am grateful to Chairwoman Alkire and the tribal council leaders for hosting me today. And I am grateful to Governor Armstrong and excited about how we can work together to benefit the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. This meeting was a great step towards rebuilding trust, and I look forward to many more to come.”

Today’s discussion covered topics ranging from education, economic development and federal funding to water, roads and treaty rights. The Standing Rock Sioux Reservation spans the border of North Dakota and South Dakota, with approximately half of the reservation in North Dakota, encompassing all of Sioux County.

Tribal officials highlighted a proposed bridge over the Missouri River at Lake Oahe that would connect Sioux County and Emmons County in North Dakota, saying it would promote economic development and the transportation of livestock and other agricultural goods. The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $14.5 million planning grant for the proposed bridge. If the bridge gets built, legislation signed by Armstrong last month authorizes the director of the North Dakota Department of Transportation to accept ownership of the bridge or otherwise place it onto the state highway system. Currently, the Missouri River bridge crossings closest to Fort Yates are about 65 miles to the north in Bismarck-Mandan and 50 miles to the south in Mobridge, S.D.

Following the meeting, the officials toured a local school, meeting with students and educators.

Alkire told the governors she hoped the meeting was “just the beginning.”

“We want you to come back. We want to have communication. We want to have collaboration and basically understanding,” she said.