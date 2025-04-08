.ART Registry Opens Applications for the 2025 Digital Innovation in Arts & Culture (DIAC) Award

Applications are now open for the 2025 Digital Innovation in Arts & Culture (DIAC) Award www.get.art

Award Presentation during Gala Allstars Ceremony to Be Held at London’s Outernet on October 16th

the arts and culture are fueled by innovation... the tools of our time are redefining every layer of culture. With the DIAC award, we embrace this broader canvas and those bold enough to paint on it.” — Ulvi Kasimov, .ART Founder & CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .ART Registry, operator of the .ART top-level domain name, is proud to unveil a bold new chapter in its commitment to spotlighting innovation at the intersection of creativity and technology. After seven successful years as the Digital Innovation in Art Award, the initiative is being reintroduced with a broader scope and a new name: the Digital Innovation in Arts & Culture (DIAC) Award.

Hosted in partnership with leading investment and advisory firm GP Bullhound, the DIAC Award is part of the GP Bullhound Allstars Awards, a prestigious series often described as the Oscars of the tech world. Allstars honors the most visionary entrepreneurs, investors, and companies across Europe—and the DIAC Award ensures that innovation in arts and culture is recognized as central to that future.

“Today, the arts and culture are fueled by innovation. From AI to blockchain, the tools of our time are redefining every layer of culture. With the DIAC award, we embrace this broader canvas and those bold enough to paint on it.”

— Ulvi Kasimov, Founder of .ART

From AI-generated storytelling and blockchain-based authentication to immersive installations and reimagined museum experiences, digital innovation is radically transforming how we engage with all forms of art and culture. The DIAC Award celebrates those shaping this evolution.

Over the past seven years, finalists have included standout names such as ArtCentrica, Artivive, Well of Art, Stability AI, Verisart, Singulart, and Cosimo, many of whom have gone on to secure funding, scale globally, and drive industry-wide change.

“Winning the Digital Innovation in Art Award last year significantly boosted our international visibility and strengthened our credibility with clients. Since then, we’ve become providers for the Italian Ministry of Culture and are finalizing key partnerships—one of which is with The Cornelius Arts Foundation. Together, we’ll be at the ChangeNOW Summit in Paris to promote emotional and creative exploration of art for children through RIZOM and ArtCentrica EDU.”

— Marco Capellini, Co-founder & CEO, ArtCentrica – 2024 DIIA Award winner

“Since being longlisted for the .ART Digital Innovation in Art Award in 2022, Cosimo has gone from an early concept to a thriving platform, now home to over 1,500 emerging artists. The award’s recognition gave us early validation and momentum, and we’ve since secured government backing through Innovate UK, raised our first round via crowdfunding with over 150 investors, and partnered with universities to develop and launch our new suite of AI-powered tools to support artists’ professional skills.”

— John Sewell, Founder & CEO, Cosimo.art

The award’s jury has previously included representatives from institutions such as MoMA, the Getty Museum, Sotheby’s, the Shanghai Biennale, and the American Alliance of Museums.

“I have been honored to serve as a judge for the Digital Innovation in Arts and Culture Award for three years. This experience has been both enlightening and inspiring, showcasing the ingenuity of the creative community in applying cutting-edge technologies to the arts to educate, engage, and deepen our understanding of humankind.”

— Dean Phelus, Editor in Chief, Museum Magazine and Senior Director, Special Projects, American Alliance of Museums

Call for 2025 Applications

Applications are now open. Artists, technologists, institutions, and startups working at the forefront of art and cultural transformation are encouraged to apply.

About .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 581,384 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID.art platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object—be it physical or digital. ID.art and the acquisition of HUG in late 2024 establishes .ART Registry as a leading online gallery for artistic talent.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART’s revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Healing Power of Art Initiative, to promote the therapeutic benefits of art. Learn more at www.art.art. Register .ART domains at www.get.art or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.

About GP Bullhound

GP Bullhound is a leading technology advisory and investment firm, providing transaction advice and capital to the world’s best entrepreneurs and founders. Founded in 1999 in London and Menlo Park, the firm today has 13 offices spanning Europe, US. For more information, please visit www.gpbullhound.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.