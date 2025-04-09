Ternary Recognized as a Leader in GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud FinOps 2025

Comprehensive evaluation of 18 cloud FinOps vendors reaffirms Ternary’s leadership position

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ternary, a multi-cloud FinOps platform for enterprises and managed service providers, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the 2025 GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud FinOps. This marks the second consecutive year that Ternary has received this recognition, reaffirming its position as a top performer in the industry.

The 2025 GigaOm report assessed 18 cloud FinOps solutions, evaluating them based on key capabilities, emerging trends, and business criteria. For the second year in a row, Ternary was ranked first overall in the “Business Criteria” category, which assesses flexibility, scalability, ease of use, security and compliance, and cost (pricing).

The GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud FinOps assesses vendors based on two key dimensions: Maturity versus Innovation and Feature Play versus Platform Play. This year, Ternary again earned a ranking among leaders in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant, highlighting its ability to support organizations of all sizes with comprehensive FinOps capabilities.

“Ternary excels in providing a flexible and scalable platform with normalized cloud vendor billing across five cloud providers, ensuring seamless financial management for businesses operating in multi-cloud environments,” said Dana Hernandez, GigaOm research analyst.

The platform is recommended for companies of all sizes and for managed service providers (MSPs), offering both SaaS and self-hosted deployment models to meet diverse operational needs.

Ternary CEO and co-founder Sasha Kipervarg, who serves as a FinOps Foundation Governing Board member, welcomed the news from GigaOm: “Ternary’s continued recognition as a Leader in the GigaOm Radar Report underscores our commitment to delivering an innovative, scalable, and enterprise-ready FinOps platform.” Kipervarg added, “We remain committed to empowering our customers and partners with cutting-edge FinOps solutions that drive financial efficiency and operational excellence.”

For more information on Ternary’s multi-cloud FinOps platform, visit https://ternary.app/platform/why-ternary/.

