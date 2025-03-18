Ternary Introduces New FinOps Solution for Public Sector Organizations

Ternary logo

Ternary for Public Sector provides a flexible, user-friendly, and cost-effective platform for the state, local, and education market

Implementing Ternary as our multi-cloud FinOps platform has greatly improved cost transparency and accountability.”
— Darryl Hammond, Principal IS Engineer, City of San Francisco

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ternary, a leading multi-cloud FinOps platform for enterprises and managed service providers, announced today the launch of Ternary for Public Sector, an innovative new solution designed specifically to support public sector organizations.

With the increasing demand for efficient and transparent financial management across state, local, and education (SLED) organizations, Ternary for Public Sector offers a user-friendly and cost-effective solution. Available as either Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) or self-hosted, the new solution provides organizations with the flexibility to choose the deployment method that best fits their budget, IT infrastructure, and regulatory requirements.

The new solution offers a comprehensive suite of features to help public sector organizations manage costs across both commercial and government cloud accounts while maximizing financial resources. These features include budget tracking, detailed reporting, and financial oversight of spend by each business unit, department, or agency—all designed to improve accountability.

Ternary is already benefiting public sector customers like the City of San Francisco. Darryl Hammond, Principal IS Engineer for the City of San Francisco, remarked, “Implementing Ternary as our multi-cloud FinOps platform has greatly improved cost transparency and accountability. With Ternary, the Department of Technology operates as a central service provider, efficiently managing cloud subaccounts for various city and county agencies. This enables us to allocate and monitor cloud spending with greater efficiency and control. Their team’s proactive support ensures that we maximize value and achieve our FinOps goals.”

Ternary CEO and FinOps Foundation Governing Board member Sasha Kipervarg said, “We are thrilled to introduce this FinOps solution for public sector organizations. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a platform that caters to the unique challenges faced by SLED organizations.” Kipervarg added, “We are committed to providing a solution that empowers organizations to maintain full control over cloud spending, improve operational efficiency, and enhance collaboration across business units.”

To learn more about Ternary for Public Sector, please visit https://ternary.app/solutions/finops-for-public-sector/.

Media Inquiries
Ternary
hello@ternary.app

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ternary Introduces New FinOps Solution for Public Sector Organizations

Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Media Inquiries
Ternary hello@ternary.app
Company/Organization
Ternary
3 East Third Avenue
San Mateo, California, 94401
United States

Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Ternary enables companies to align their cloud investments with strategic business initiatives through its FinOps Certified Platform, purpose-built for Finance, Engineering, and FinOps teams. The platform empowers organizations to establish cloud cost transparency, improve cloud cost and usage efficiency, and foster communication between teams. Ternary manages more than $7.5B in multi-cloud spend across hundreds of customers and managed service providers. The company is backed by experienced venture capital firms, including Jump Capital and Fin Capital.

More From This Author
Ternary Introduces New FinOps Solution for Public Sector Organizations
Ternary Named an IDC Innovator for FinOps and Cloud Cost Transparency
Ternary Triples Partner Ecosystem and Unveils New Platform Capabilities to Empower Partners and Accelerate Growth
View All Stories From This Author