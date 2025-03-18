Ternary Introduces New FinOps Solution for Public Sector Organizations

Ternary for Public Sector provides a flexible, user-friendly, and cost-effective platform for the state, local, and education market

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ternary, a leading multi-cloud FinOps platform for enterprises and managed service providers, announced today the launch of Ternary for Public Sector, an innovative new solution designed specifically to support public sector organizations.

With the increasing demand for efficient and transparent financial management across state, local, and education (SLED) organizations, Ternary for Public Sector offers a user-friendly and cost-effective solution. Available as either Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) or self-hosted, the new solution provides organizations with the flexibility to choose the deployment method that best fits their budget, IT infrastructure, and regulatory requirements.

The new solution offers a comprehensive suite of features to help public sector organizations manage costs across both commercial and government cloud accounts while maximizing financial resources. These features include budget tracking, detailed reporting, and financial oversight of spend by each business unit, department, or agency—all designed to improve accountability.

Ternary is already benefiting public sector customers like the City of San Francisco. Darryl Hammond, Principal IS Engineer for the City of San Francisco, remarked, “Implementing Ternary as our multi-cloud FinOps platform has greatly improved cost transparency and accountability. With Ternary, the Department of Technology operates as a central service provider, efficiently managing cloud subaccounts for various city and county agencies. This enables us to allocate and monitor cloud spending with greater efficiency and control. Their team’s proactive support ensures that we maximize value and achieve our FinOps goals.”

Ternary CEO and FinOps Foundation Governing Board member Sasha Kipervarg said, “We are thrilled to introduce this FinOps solution for public sector organizations. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a platform that caters to the unique challenges faced by SLED organizations.” Kipervarg added, “We are committed to providing a solution that empowers organizations to maintain full control over cloud spending, improve operational efficiency, and enhance collaboration across business units.”

