Hunter Syndrome Families Gather for 'Building a Future Together' Conference & 'Cure Within Reach' Gala in Chapel Hill

Project Alive's Executive Director Kristin McKay and her son Charlie.

CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families affected by MPS will come together on May 3rd, 2024, for the Building a Future Together conference, an empowering event focused on education, support, and advancements in treatment. The conference will take place at the Rizzo Center in Chapel Hill, NC, and will bring together families, healthcare professionals, and researchers dedicated to improving the lives of those impacted by Hunter syndrome.Later that evening, the community will join forces for the Cure Within Reach Gala, a collaborative event co-hosted with UNC Children's Muenzer MPS Research and Treatment Center. This elegant gathering, held at the Carolina Club in Chapel Hill, NC, aims to raise critical funds and awareness for research and treatment initiatives advancing the fight against Hunter syndrome.“These events are about more than just education and fundraising—they’re about building a future together,” said Kristin McKay , the Executive Director of Project Alive. “This mission is close to the heart for many of us. My beautiful son Charlie has Hunter Syndrome. The space is for families to connect, learn, and act toward a cure, and spark hope.”The Building a Future Together conference will feature expert-led discussions, patient and caregiver panels, and networking opportunities. The Cure Within Reach Gala will include an evening of dining, inspiring stories, and fundraising efforts to support ongoing research and treatment development.Hunter syndrome, also known as MPS II, is a rare genetic disorder that affects metabolism and leads to progressive physical and cognitive challenges. Events like these play a crucial role in bringing hope and resources to affected families.For more information about the Building a Future Together conference and Cure Within Reach Gala, including how to attend or support the cause, please visit www.projectalive.org For more information:Mike@ileanainternational.com310-913-0625

