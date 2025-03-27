Heritage Museum of Orange County & Kellogg Garden Products Celebrates New Exhibit at John Wayne Airport.

The art installation by the Heritage Museum of Orange County and Kellogg Garden at the John Wayne Airport.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --– The Heritage Museum of Orange County in conjunction with Kellogg Garden Products proudly executed a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest exhibit at John Wayne Airport . This special event took place on Wednesday, March 5, and marked a significant milestone in the museum’s mission to bring Orange County’s rich history to a broader audience. The event was also attended by Kellogg Garden Product's legendary mascot "The King" who also helped cut the ribbon and met several of the guests.The exhibit, located within John Wayne Airport’s Departures area showcases artifacts, photographs, and stories that highlight the county’s diverse heritage, from its early indigenous communities to its agricultural roots and modern cultural evolution. Designed to engage both travelers and locals, the display offers a glimpse into the past, celebrating the people and events that have shaped the region.“This exhibit is a fantastic opportunity to share Orange County’s incredible history with the millions of travelers passing through John Wayne Airport each year,” said Kathy Kellogg Johnson. “We are honored to partner with the airport to create a space where visitors can connect with the stories that define our community.”The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured remarks from museum representatives, airport officials, and local dignitaries, followed by a guided tour of the exhibit. Members of the public and media attended the experience of the unveiling of this exciting addition to Orange County’s cultural landscape. The ribbon-cutting also featured a Victorian Tea service by ladies in costume as well as a blacksmith Demonstration.Heather Bowling, Curator at John Wayne Airport stated: “It’s wonderful to see people stop and enjoy a piece of Orange County history while passing through our terminals. Our goal is to make flying through JWA an educational and enjoyable experience.”About the Heritage Museum of Orange CountyThe Heritage Museum of Orange County is dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich cultural history of the region through interactive exhibits, educational programs, and community events. Located in Santa Ana, the museum is home to historic buildings, lush gardens, and engaging exhibits that bring the past to life.Contact: Mike MenaPhone: 310-913-0624Email: mike@ileanainternational.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.