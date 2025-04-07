Nova Scotia Welcomes Nordic Heads of Mission

CANADA, April 7 - Nova Scotia is welcoming the five heads of mission representing Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden in Canada, who are in Halifax together on a joint diplomatic visit beginning today, April 7.

During the three-day visit, provincial ministers and other officials will meet with the Nordic region diplomats to explore opportunities to strengthen existing trade partnerships and exchange insights on shared priorities.

For the Nordic countries, areas of special interest include the blue economy (sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth); renewable energy and green solutions; healthcare and life sciences; technology and innovation; and trans-Atlantic security and defence. For Nova Scotia, this includes opportunities to increase its self-reliance and invest in critical minerals, wind resources and the seafood sector.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the ambassadors from the Nordic region to talk about our shared goals and the mutual benefits of working together to protect citizens and strengthen trade opportunities,” said Barbara Adams, Nova Scotia’s Deputy Premier. “Nova Scotia is ready to do business, and we have a lot to offer. We’re excited to share the innovative work happening in Nova Scotia to harness our resources, promote Nova Scotia products and services and so much more.”

Deputy Premier Adams, who is also Nova Scotia’s Minister responsible for Military Relations, will join the heads of mission for a visit at Canadian Forces Base Halifax. The diplomats’ itinerary also includes stops at the Centre for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship in Dartmouth and the NATO DIANA Regional Office for North America in Halifax, as well as meetings with a half dozen provincial ministers.

The officials began their visit today with a luncheon hosted by Lt.-Gov. Mike Savage. They will later participate in a panel discussion at Dalhousie University hosted by the Halifax chapter of the Canadian International Council. The event is open to the public.

“Nova Scotia and the Nordic region hold much in common. Our economies and the lives of our residents are intertwined with the ocean; we are investing significantly in technology and infrastructure to power our increasingly green and digital economies; and we are hotbeds of innovation, advanced research and culture. On behalf of all five Nordic heads of mission, we very much look forward to our first joint visit to Nova Scotia and to deepening our relations as trans-Atlantic partners.”

— Hlynur Guðjónsson, Ambassador of Iceland to Canada

the Nordic region includes five sovereign states – Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden – and the self-governing territories of the Faroe Islands, Greenland and Åland

visiting heads of mission include Hanna-Leena Korteniemi, Ambassador of Finland to Canada; Signe Burgstaller, Ambassador of Sweden to Canada; Hlynur Guðjónsson, Ambassador of Iceland to Canada; Nikolaj Harris, Ambassador of Denmark to Canada; Trygve Bendiksby, Head of Mission, Royal Norwegian Embassy in Ottawa

meetings are scheduled with Growth and Development Minister Colton LeBlanc, Addictions and Mental Health Minister Brian Comer, Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Kent Smith, Cyber Security and Digital Solutions Minister Jill Balser, Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton and Environment and Climate Change Minister Timothy Halman

as declared in the Nordic Council of Ministers’ Agenda 2030, the Nordic region has a vision to become the most sustainable and integrated region in the world by 2030

the Nordic Council of Ministers is supporting the visit

