Biddeford High School Helps Students Explore Interests and Build Connections Through ‘Passion Classes’ Event

(Pictured: Biddeford High School (BHS) students try out making homemade pasta as part of the “Passion Classes,” a special day filled with a unique curriculum designed to help students explore new hobbies and interests while fostering meaningful connections with teachers.)

Discovering what excites and motivates students can be a game-changer in education, boosting engagement, academic performance, and overall wellbeing. Last month, Biddeford High School (BHS) hosted “Passion Classes,” a special day filled with a unique curriculum designed to help students explore new hobbies and interests, while fostering meaningful connections with teachers.

The Passion Classes event allowed teachers to step outside of their traditional subjects to share something they are passionate about—whether it’s a life skill, creative hobby, or unique interest. Students were given the opportunity to choose three sessions throughout the day, selecting from a wide range of engaging topics. Some sessions focused on practical life skills, such as making sushi, homemade pasta, or pancakes, while others introduced students to weightlifting techniques or the basics of sourdough baking. Creativity took center stage in sessions on knitting and crocheting, embroidery, and candle-making, while other offerings helped students to develop social-emotional skills through communication workshops, meditation, and even mapmaking. For those looking for something fun and interactive, applicable options included trivia, chess, and even a session on planning the perfect Disney trip.

Biddeford High School (BHS) students enjoy making diamond paintings as part of the “Passion Classes,” a special day filled with a unique curriculum designed to help students explore new hobbies and interests while fostering meaningful connections with teachers.

The Passion Classes event aligns with the growing focus on social-emotional learning (SEL), which encourages students to explore their passions, develop confidence, and build a sense of purpose. Finding one’s passion in high school can lead to greater motivation, more substantial learning outcomes, and even help shape future career choices. Just as importantly, this initiative creates opportunities for students to connect with teachers in new and meaningful ways, discovering shared interests over common hobbies that can strengthen relationships beyond the classroom. Those bonds continue to grow throughout the school year, contributing to a more positive and supportive learning environment.

“Passions fuel curiosity and drive learning in ways traditional instruction sometimes cannot,” Martha Jacques, Biddeford High School Principal, said. “When students have a reason to build skills—whether it’s reading, math, or problem-solving—because they need those skills to go further in something they love, they become more engaged and invested in their learning.”

The Passion Classes event reflects the school’s commitment to connecting with one another and continuously fostering a sense of belonging for students and staff. While strong relationships are forged in the classrooms each day, Biddeford High School works to elevate these efforts with school-wide co-curricular activities to support its core values of Perseverance, Respect, Integrity, Dependability, and Empathy. These opportunities are called “PRIDE Days”.

