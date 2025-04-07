The Chill Brothers Expand Home Comfort Solutions with Insulation Services through Owens Corning AirCare® Program

Houston-Based HVAC Company Partners with Owens Corning to Offer Premium Insulation Services

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chill Brothers, a leading provider of HVAC solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its home comfort services with the launch of professional insulation solutions. This new offer is made possible through an exclusive partnership with Owens Corning, a global leader in insulation products known for their energy efficiency and sustainability.As energy costs continue to rise, homeowners are seeking ways to improve efficiency and reduce utility bills. With high-quality Owens Corning insulation, The Chill Brothers will help customers enhance their home's thermal performance, maintain consistent indoor temperatures, and reduce energy waste."Our partnership with Owens Corning Insulation is a game-changer for us and our customers,” said Andrew Schneider, President. “Their industry-leading products align perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-quality, energy-efficient solutions. We’re excited to bring even greater comfort and savings to the homes and businesses we serve."By integrating insulation services with their HVAC expertise, The Chill Brothers offers homeowners a comprehensive approach to energy savings. Proper insulation reduces the strain on heating and cooling systems, leading to extended equipment lifespan and lower maintenance costs.“Our team at Owen’s Corning is excited to have, “The Chill Brothers”, as an AirCareMember! We look forward to our partnership in offering training, tools, and resources to pass onto homeowners!” Said Allen Manriquez, Owens Corning Market Development Manager.The Chill Brothers’ insulation services are now available to homeowners across the Houston area. Customers can schedule a free home energy consultation to determine the best insulation solutions tailored to their needs.ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERSThe Chill Brothers is on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our customer-first approach means that our fully trained and certified professional staff provide homeowners with a thorough in-home consultation, and support through their whole home air quality and energy efficiency journey. The company was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years’ experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and were recipients of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award.ABOUT OWENS CORNINGOwens Corning is a global leader in insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials, dedicated to advancing energy efficiency and sustainability in the building industry. The AirCarecontractor program brings a “whole house” approach to caring for a home’s air. Owens CorningAirCarecontractors receive training, tools and technologies designed to support occupant comfort, reduce energy bills and promote energy efficiency.

