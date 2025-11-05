The Chill Brothers Expand Footprint with Acquisition of Tower Heating, Air & Plumbing in North Carolina

The Chill Brothers acquire Raleigh-based HVAC and Plumbing company and bring on Owner and industry veteran, Craig Andes, as a full-time General Manager.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chill Brothers , a leading HVAC company based in Texas and North Carolina, proudly announce their latest strategic expansion with the acquisition of Tower Heating, Air & Plumbing, a respected and trusted service provider based in North Carolina.Tower Heating and Air is a well-established company based in Wake County. Their team is skilled in many HVAC and plumbing solutions including full system installations, repairs and maintenance. Their goal is to remain cost effective while providing high-quality work to their residential, commercial, and apartment rental customers.“The acquisition of Tower Heating, Air & Plumbing marks another exciting step in The Chill Brothers’ growth strategy,” said Neil Bhapkar, Head of Corporate Development at The Chill Brothers. “Tower has built a stellar reputation in North Carolina for dependable service and customer care, and we’re proud to welcome Craig and his team into our family. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality comfort solutions to more homeowners and tenants across the region, while continuing our mission to be the most trusted name in home services throughout the South.”This move is part of a larger strategic initiative by The Chill Brothers to extend their customer-first philosophy and innovative home service solutions to more families throughout the Southern United States.“When considering the future of Tower Heating, Air & Plumbing, it was important to find a partner who shared our values and commitment to our employees and customers,” said Craig Andes, owner of Tower Heating, Air & Plumbing. “The Chill Brothers are the right fit—they not only understand the importance of delivering exceptional service but also have the vision and resources to help us grow as part of a larger organization. We’re excited to join their team and continue building something even greater together.”As part of its ongoing expansion strategy, The Chill Brothers is looking to partner with residential and commercial HVAC service businesses. Business owners interested in exploring opportunities are invited to visit www.thechillbrothers.com/for-owners for more information.ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERSThe Chill Brothers is a prominent provider of residential and commercial HVAC services in the Southern U.S. Our mission is to deliver the most reliable and affordable heating, cooling and air purification services to American families. With a team of fully trained and certified professionals, The Chill Brothers offers in-home consultations and professional support to enhance home air quality and energy efficiency. The Chill Brothers is a Lennox Premier Dealer and a multiple recipient of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award and was honored with the Circle of Excellence award in 2025 as one of the top 1% of all Lennox dealers in North America.ABOUT FORUM ASSET MANAGEMENTForum is an investor, developer and asset manager that has operated across North America for over 25 years. Forum’s core purpose is to deliver Extraordinary Outcomes to our stakeholders. Forum’s adaptable, agile and dynamic team is committed to sustainability, responsible investing and creating value that benefits the communities in which we invest. Forum’s investment focus includes real estate, private equity and infrastructure. The enterprise value of Forum’s assets under management currently exceeds C$3.1 billion. For more information about Forum, visit: www.forumam.com

