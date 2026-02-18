The Chill Brothers Expands into Arizona with Acquisition of Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electrical

Acquisition marks entry into Phoenix market and strengthens multi-trade home services platform

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chill Brothers , a rapidly expanding HVAC and home services company, today announced the acquisition of Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electrical (“Tucker Hill”), a home services provider across the greater Phoenix metro area.Founded in 2021 by industry veteran Jeremy Prevost, Tucker Hill is a multi-trade home services business with a strong local reputation supporting a large and loyal customer base. The company’s diversified service mix across HVAC, plumbing, and electrical positions it to service expanding homeowner demand driven by Phoenix’s continued population growth and climate.The transaction marks The Chill Brothers’ ninth acquisition to date and provides an entry point into Arizona and establishes a strategic foothold in the Southwest U.S.“Tucker Hill has developed an impressive local brand and strong operational foundation,” said Neil Bhapkar, CMO and M&A lead at The Chill Brothers. “Their disciplined approach to service delivery, multi-trade capabilities, and commitment to customer satisfaction make them an ideal partner as we scale in the Southwest. This acquisition aligns with our targeted geographic expansion strategy and expands the reach of our integrated home services platform.”Customers will continue to receive service from the same trusted local team under the Tucker Hill brand. With the support of The Chill Brothers, Tucker Hill will benefit from expanded marketing capabilities, enhanced technician training programs, improved operational systems, and additional capital to support long-term growth.All Tucker Hill employees will join The Chill Brothers, including current General Manager Michael Leobold, who will continue to lead day-to-day operations in Phoenix.“We are excited to partner with The Chill Brothers and build on the strong foundation we’ve established in the Phoenix market,” said Leobold. “The Chill Brothers’ experience in sales, marketing, and operational scaling will support our next phase of growth as we expand our footprint in the Phoenix market.”This acquisition follows Chill Brothers’ recent expansion through a combination of strategic add-on acquisitions and organic growth. Since launching in Houston in 2020, the company has expanded into new markets including Dallas, Austin, and Raleigh-Durham, while progressively broadening its service capabilities.The addition of Tucker Hill establishes a beachhead in the Southwest and reinforces The Chill Brothers’ long-term vision of building a premier multi-market home services platform.As part of its ongoing expansion strategy, The Chill Brothers continues to seek partnerships with residential and commercial HVAC and home services businesses. Business owners interested in exploring opportunities are invited to visit www.thechillbrothers.com/for-owners for more information.ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERSThe Chill Brothers is a prominent provider of residential and commercial HVAC services in the Southern U.S. Our mission is to deliver the most reliable and affordable heating, cooling and air purification services to American families. With a team of fully trained and certified professionals, The Chill Brothers offers in-home consultations and professional support to enhance home air quality and energy efficiency. The Chill Brothers is a Lennox Premier Dealer and a multiple recipient of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award and was honored with the Circle of Excellence award in 2025 as one of the top 1% of all Lennox dealers in North America.ABOUT FORUM ASSET MANAGEMENTForum is an investor, developer and asset manager that has operated across North America for over 25 years. Forum’s core purpose is to deliver Extraordinary Outcomes to our stakeholders. Forum’s adaptable, agile and dynamic team is committed to sustainability, responsible investing and creating value that benefits the communities in which we invest. Forum’s investment focus includes real estate, private equity and infrastructure. The enterprise value of Forum’s assets under management currently exceeds C$3.1 billion. For more information about Forum, visit: www.forumam.com

