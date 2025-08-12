The Chill Brothers Ranks No. 1013 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The Chill Brothers Earns a Spot on the Inc. 5000 List in their first year of eligibility.

Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a reflection of the energy and dedication our entire team brings to work every day.” — Brennan Mulcahy, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that The Chill Brothers is No. 1013 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a reflection of the energy and dedication our entire team brings to work every day—from our salespeople and technicians to our customer support and back-office team,” said Brennan Mulcahy, CEO of The Chill Brothers. “This milestone is a proud moment, but we’re just getting started. Our people care deeply about doing things right, delivering real value, and raising the bar across the industry—and we’re committed to scaling with the same focus and heart that got us here.”Founded in Houston in 2020, The Chill Brothers has experienced rapid growth by delivering exceptional home comfort solutions to homeowners across Texas and North Carolina. In less than 5 years, the company has grown to 150+ team members across 11 locations and was recently honored with the prestigious Lennox Circle of Excellence Award as one of the top 1% of all Lennox dealers in North America.With a focus on reliability, innovation, and personalized service, The Chill Brothers provide expert HVAC installation, repair, and maintenance, setting a high standard for comfort and care in every home they serve.This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERSThe Chill Brothers is a prominent provider of residential and commercial HVAC services in the Southern U.S. Our mission is to deliver the most reliable and affordable heating, cooling and air purification services to American families. With a team of fully trained and certified professionals, The Chill Brothers offers in-home consultations and professional support to enhance home air quality and energy efficiency. The Chill Brothers is a Lennox Premier Dealer and a multiple recipient of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award and was honored with the Circle of Excellence award in 2025 as one of the top 1% of all Lennox dealers in North America.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

