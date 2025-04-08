Appli Launches Special Pricing Initiative for Small Credit Unions

POPi/o co-founder Tim Pranger removes cost barriers by offering AI-powered loan calculator accessible to credit unions under $250 million in assets

We're making our AI-powered financial calculator with personalized lending insights available to smaller institutions that previously couldn’t afford this technology.” — Tim Pranger, Founder and CEO, Appli

SALT LAKE CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appli, the creator of the industry's first AI-powered smart financial calculator, today announced a market-disrupting pricing initiative designed specifically for credit unions under $250 million in assets. This bold move promises to level the playing field where smaller institutions often struggle against tech-forward giants, giving community credit unions access to the same advanced technology that their larger competitors deploy."In order to stay relevant in today's market, small credit unions must do something drastic," said Tim Pranger, CEO of Appli. "We're making our AI-powered financial calculator with personalized lending insights available to smaller institutions that previously couldn’t afford this technology. This isn't just about growing our business—it's about ensuring these vital community institutions can effectively serve their members when technology expectations keep rising."The initiative will provide qualifying credit unions with Appli's core AI-powered financial calculator technology that has been proven to increase loan application conversions by guiding members through pre-qualification processes. The technology gives potential borrowers a clear understanding of their options before committing to a full application, addressing uncertainty and fear of rejection that often prevents qualified borrowers from applying.Since its launch in 2024, Appli has rapidly gained traction among forward-thinking financial institutions like Granite Credit Union InRoads Credit Union , and Southwest Financial Federal Credit Union , whose leaders have praised the platform's ability to strengthen the digital lending experience while maintaining their focus on member service."Appli's guided experience gives members the confidence to move forward with applications while helping those who might not initially qualify understand their path to approval," said Garrett Laws, chief lending officer at Granite Credit Union.Credit unions interested in Appli's special pricing initiative can visit www.hiappli.com/access to learn more about qualification details and implementation timelines.About AppliAppli, founded in 2024 by POPi/o co-founder Tim Pranger, provides AI-powered financial calculators that help lenders create personalized, engaging shopping experiences for financial products. By combining real-time analysis with generative AI, Appli's tools boost customer confidence and increase conversion rates for financial institutions. For more information, visit hiappli.com.

