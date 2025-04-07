Sensor Concepts, a Raptor Scientific Company, Unveils the NEXIS R1: The Next Generation Inspection System

With unmatched collection speed and measurement sensitivity, NEXIS features automated scanning in a compact, agile footprint, dramatically increasing throughput while ensuring the highest data fidelity to meet and exceed mission requirements.

NEXIS scalable and modular integrated systems deliver unparalleled performance in radar cross-section measurement, material studies, antenna characterization.

NEXIS is more than a product, it’s the culmination of over 30 years of innovation and field-proven experience.” — John Ashton, General Manager, RF Systems Business Unit Manager

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raptor Scientific , a leading provider of precision measurement solutions for the aerospace and defense industries, is proud to announce the release of its newest innovation from Sensor Concepts : The Next Generation Inspection System ( NEXIS ).NEXIS is a scalable and modular family of integrated systems designed to deliver unparalleled performance in radar cross-section measurement, material studies, antenna characterization, and more. Built on the trusted InfiniScan platform, NEXIS introduces cutting-edge modular technology building blocks, enabling tailored system configurations for virtually any test environment—whether on the flightline, in manufacturing, or in engineering research and design settings.With unmatched collection speed and measurement sensitivity, NEXIS features automated scanning in a compact, agile footprint, dramatically increasing throughput while ensuring the highest data fidelity to meet and exceed mission requirements.The NEXIS system supports standard measurement profiles such as Linear, Circular, and Inverse SAR, while also pushing the limits with advanced capabilities including Squinted SAR, Contour Following, Great Circle Matching, and automated 2D Raster Scans for 3D imaging.Additional standout features include:- Wide frequency coverage from VHF to Ka band- Tool-free, interchangeable payloads- Full polarization matrix support- External ports for antenna measurements or bi-static collections- Intuitive acquisition software and comprehensive data processing tools- Output compatibility with SABER, PulSAR, Knowbell, and the SDS database“NEXIS is more than a product—it’s the culmination of over 30 years of innovation and field-proven experience,” said John Ashton, General Manager/RF Systems Business Unit Manager at Sensor Concepts. “It represents a bold step forward in delivering agile, mission-ready inspection system for current and future platforms.”Sensor Concepts has a deep legacy of providing field-level measurement systems for 5th and 6th generation platforms. With NEXIS, the company reinforces its commitment to delivering precision-engineered solutions that meet the evolving needs of the aerospace and defense communities.

