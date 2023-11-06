Raptor Scientific Completes Acquisition of MEDTHERM Corporation
Providing the space, aerospace, defense, and industrial markets with test and measurement solutions with the highest level of accuracy, safety, and reliability.
We are thrilled to welcome MEDTHERM Corporation into the Raptor Scientific family. MEDTHERM's expertise and offerings align perfectly with our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. ”BERLIN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raptor Scientific, a renowned provider of cutting-edge test and measurement instrumentation, proudly announces its acquisition of Huntsville, Alabama-based MEDTHERM Corporation, the leading provider of heat flux sensors, infrared radiometers, and thermocouples for mission-critical applications in the Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Industrial markets. This strategic investment solidifies Raptor Scientific’s position as a world leader in the industry, enabling the company to offer an even broader range of innovative solutions to its global customer base.
— Derek Coppinger, CEO of Raptor Scientific
The acquisition of MEDTHERM represents a significant milestone for Raptor Scientific, as it expands the company’s portfolio of high-quality products and enhances its ability to meet the evolving needs of its customers. MEDTHERM’s expertise in heat flux sensors, infrared radiometers and microsecond response thermocouples perfectly complements Raptor Scientific’s existing offerings, allowing the combined entity to provide comprehensive solutions for a wide range of complementary applications and customers.
With a strong presence in the Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Industrial markets, MEDTHERM has established itself as a trusted provider of mission-critical equipment. MEDTHERM’s state-of-the-art heat flux sensors and infrared radiometers are renowned for their accuracy, reliability, and ability to withstand the most demanding environments. By integrating MEDTHERM's advanced technology into its product lineup, Raptor Scientific will be able to offer customers unparalleled solutions that meet the highest industry standards.
"We are thrilled to welcome MEDTHERM Corporation into the Raptor Scientific family," said Derek Coppinger, CEO of Raptor Scientific. "This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide our customers with the most advanced and reliable test and measurement instrumentation and services available. MEDTHERM's expertise and product offerings align perfectly with our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. This capability, like our other product lines, is truly another national treasure. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in our industry."
“In conducting a methodical selection process Raptor Scientific proved to be the ideal partner and home for MEDTHERM. They are aligned with our vision of continuing to grow and invest in the business so that we can better support our customers and employees”, said Lisa and Dale Watring, Owners of MEDTHERM, Corporation.
The acquisition of MEDTHERM will also enable Raptor Scientific to expand its global reach and strengthen its presence in key markets. With MEDTHERM's established customer base and extensive sales network, Raptor Scientific will be able to deliver its comprehensive range of solutions to a wider audience, ensuring that more customers can benefit from the company's cutting-edge technology.
As part of the acquisition, Raptor Scientific will retain MEDTHERM's talented team of engineers and industry experts, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of exceptional customer service. The combined expertise of both companies will drive further innovation and enable Raptor Scientific to develop even more advanced solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.
Founders Advisors served as financial advisor and Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP served as legal counsel to MEDTHERM. Harris Williams LLC served as financial advisor and TCF Law Group served as legal counsel to Raptor Scientific.
About Raptor Scientific:
Raptor Scientific is a global leader in complex test and measurement solutions for advanced Defense, Space, and Aerospace applications. The Raptor platform results from the prior acquisition and integration of four companies: Space Electronics, Sensor Concepts, TestVonics, and King Nutronics. Raptor’s core capabilities include an extensive range of test and measurement instrumentation and services, including Radio Frequency Systems; Physical Property Systems; and Pressure, Air Data, and temperature Systems, that are critical to technological advancement and national security of the U.S. and its allies.
Peter Barry
Raptor Scientific
+1 9786215868
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn