Raptor Scientific Recognized by Northrop Grumman for Supplier Excellence
Northrop Grumman has been a partner of Raptor Scientific for decades and this award is a testament to our commitment to performance, collaboration and of the values and mission focus we share.”LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raptor Scientific was recognized as one of the top suppliers for 2022 in Northrop Grumman Corporation’s global network of more than 10,000 suppliers. Raptor Scientific earned the acknowledgment as part of Northrop Grumman’s Supplier Excellence Awards to recognize top supplier partners.
— Derek Copppinger, CEO of Raptor Scientific
“The performance of Raptor Scientific set it apart as one of the best of the best supplier partners,” said Matt Bromberg, Corporate Vice President, Global Operations Northrop Grumman. “The expertise and partnership of our supplier teams across the globe demonstrate that together, we are well positioned to meet our customers’ most complex mission needs.”
Recognized for Supplier Excellence, Raptor Scientific is vital to ensuring the Northrop Grumman team delivers advanced technology solutions with the quality and speed to meet the urgent global security challenges.
“We are proud to be recognized by Northrop Grumman as a top supplier,” said Derek Coppinger, CEO of Raptor Scientific. “Northrop Grumman has been a partner of Raptor Scientific for decades and this award is a testament to our commitment to performance, collaboration and of the values and mission focus we share with Northrop Grumman. We are truly honored to receive this acknowledgment and look forward to a continued strong, strategic relationship between our two organizations. The receipt of this award shows that we are committed to delivering superior capabilities and to being the premier global provider of test and measurement solutions.”
About Raptor Scientific
Raptor Scientific is a global provider of test and measurement solutions for the defense, industrial, space, and aerospace markets. The Raptor platform results from the prior acquisition and integration of four companies: Space Electronics, Sensor Concepts, TestVonics, and most recently, King Nutronics. Raptor’s core capabilities include pressure instruments, temperature instruments, torque instruments, force measurement, mass properties measurement, igniter circuit testing, radar cross-section measurement, and air data test equipment and solutions.
