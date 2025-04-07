Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Transformational Project at Sullivan County International Airport

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the project to transform the Sullivan County International Airport into a modern, state-of-the-art gateway that will fuel economic growth and tourism in the Catskill Region is in its final stages and on track for completion this spring. The project, which started in March 2023, was awarded $18.5 million from the Governor’s $230 million Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, with the funding administered by the New York State Department of Transportation. Under construction is a modern, 15,000-square-foot, energy-efficient terminal facility that will replace an outdated, mid-20th-century building and provide an inviting space for visitors, local businesses and community members alike.

“Our airports serve as vital gateways to our communities that invite visitors and drive local economies by facilitating tourism and generating opportunities for business development,” Governor Hochul said. “The ongoing transformation happening at Sullivan County International Airport and the eight other airports that received funding from our revitalization initiative sends a signal that our upstate cities and towns are open for business and available for community members and visitors to explore, enjoy and return to again and again.”

Sullivan County International Airport is among nine Upstate airports receiving a share of $230 million in Governor Hochul’s latest round of Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition funding announced in September 2022. This funding is not only upgrading New York’s Upstate airports, but it is also enhancing their ability to compete on the national and global aviation stage.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “With the final touches currently underway, the brand-new Sullivan County International Airport stands as a remarkable testament to Governor Hochul’s vision to elevate our Upstate airports to meet the expectations of 21st century travel. This stunning facility, complete with modern amenities including sustainable and cost-effective building features, is poised to emerge as a vibrant new gateway to the Catskill Region, broadening tourism and business opportunities in this historic and breathtaking region of New York State.”

Opened in 1969, the terminal at Sullivan County International Airport, situated in White Lake near the village of Monticello and 90 miles from New York City, has long been a vital connector to the Catskill Mountains Region. Located near the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival — now home to the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts — the airport links artists, entertainers and visitors to various cultural events and shows at the Center and other popular attractions in the area, including the popular Bagel Festival, numerous classic car shows and the breathtaking natural landscape of the area.

The new spacious interior of the new structure will feature cost-effective laminated timber beams, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows that create a wide-open, sunlit interior, affording visitors with panoramic views of the Catskill Mountains and airport runway. The outdated, inefficient furnace has been replaced by an all-electric HVAC system utilizing high-efficiency heat pumps integrated with geothermal wells. A new restaurant and bar area, and an adjoining deck that overlooks the runway, lobby and outdoor patio will enhance the experience for today’s modern travelers and members of the public. A pilot’s lounge will cater to passengers and private aircraft users. Office spaces will also be available for aviation-related businesses, such as car rentals, and a new conference room will be accessible for various businesses, organizations and public use.

The project is creating about 260 jobs. Work on the airport is on track for completion this Spring with improvements that include:

New and improved restrooms

Upgraded heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems

Geothermal wells to provide heating/cooling systems for terminal building

Upgraded terminal insulation, including windows and doors, to improve energy efficiency

Solar panels installation

Creation of pilot lounge, conference office areas and pilot planning areas

New furniture, fixtures and equipment

Replacement/upsizing of the existing septic system

Upgraded fire suppression water tank and pump distribution system

New electrical vehicle charging stations

Repaved and striped main parking lot

In September 2022, Governor Hochul announced $230 million in awards to nine Upstate airports for revitalization projects that reimagine and further modernize airports across Upstate New York. The Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition is administered by the New York State Department of Transportation and was open to Upstate commercial passenger service airports and airports providing specialized service for commercial aircraft and/or corporate jets. Applicants were encouraged to apply for funding for a single project or a program of projects to help meet the demands of the 21st century. Projects submitted for review by eligible airports were evaluated based on established criteria, including but not limited to innovation in design, passenger amenities and experience, operational efficiencies and economic effectiveness for the airport's region. In addition to Sullivan County International Airport, other awardees include: Albany International Airport, Watertown International Airport, Saratoga County Airport, Syracuse Hancock International Airport, Ogdensburg International Airport, Greater Binghamton Airport, Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport and the Adirondack Regional Airport.

