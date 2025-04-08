Balkan Folk Queen Dragana Mirković Joins "Why Oh Why" alongside CeeLo Green, French Montana, Fantasia, Sheila E., More

Balkin Folk Queen Dragana Mirković Drazen Damjanovic Raffles Van Exel and Rapper French Montana

"Why Oh Why", the groundbreaking international music project uniting cultures and voices for a better world, proudly welcomes Dragana Mirković,

I never dreamed I’d be featured on a song with CeeLo Green, Fantasia, French Montana & others. Huge thanks to Raffles—how could I say no to a project with purpose and heart for the kids?” — Dragana Mirković

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Why Oh Why", the groundbreaking international music project uniting cultures and voices for a better world, proudly welcomes Dragana Mirković, the undisputed Folk Queen of the Balkans. Her powerful artistry and heartfelt dedication to humanitarian causes make her a natural fit for this global initiative, which continues to gain momentum across Europe and the Middle East.

Visionary entrepreneur and entertainment consultant Raffles Van Exel, the driving force behind "Why Oh Why", expressed his excitement about Mirković’s participation:

"Dragana’s voice is like no other. Her decades in the entertainment industry speak for themselves. I’m honored that she accepted my invitation and can’t wait for the world to hear the finished project. Dragana brought a special flavor to the project. WOW, just wait!"

Mirković shared her heartfelt reaction to joining the project:

“In my wildest dreams, I would not have imagined that I would be featured on a song alongside CeeLo Green, Fantasia, Kenny Lattimore, French Montana, and others—and on a project so powerful, with a message, a purpose, and a goal. I’m totally honored that Raffles invited me, and how could I have said no—to all the children?”

A Magical Collaboration with Acclaimed Producer Drazen Damjanovic

The project also brings the exceptional talent of Drazen Damjanovic, an esteemed producer, composer, and lyricist with 28 years in the music industry. A multiple award-winning artist, Damjanovic has created countless hits for some of the biggest names in the Balkan music scene. Now, he joins "Why Oh Why" to help shape its unforgettable sound.

"It is a great honor for me to work on this big project," says Damjanovic. "Producing Dragana on "Why Oh Why" alongside Raffles has been nothing but magical. This song is more than just music—it’s a movement, and I’m thrilled to be part of it."

A Global Anthem for Change and World Peace

Featuring an all-star lineup of music legends, "Why Oh Why" began as a U.S.-based project, bringing together Grammy-winning icons CeeLo Green, Fantasia, Kenny Lattimore, Sheila E., Emily Estefan, and hip-hop star French Montana, alongside The Wailers, the legendary band of reggae icon Bob Marley. The song, co-written by Van Exel, Narada Michael Walden, and Emilio Estefan, also includes the voices of 80 diverse children, symbolizing the next generation’s role in shaping a better future.

With its expansion into Europe and the Middle East, "Why Oh Why" has embraced a more diverse sound, incorporating the oud, flute, and violin, instruments that bring a distinctive cultural depth to the composition.

"Why Oh Why" is more than a song; it is a cry for world peace, urging global unity, understanding, and a collective effort to address the pressing challenges facing humanity today.

Music with a Purpose

Beyond its artistic brilliance, "Why Oh Why" serves as a powerful call to action. Proceeds from the song will benefit various humanitarian causes, reinforcing its mission of creating tangible change through music.

With Dragana Mirković’s heartfelt performance and Damjanovic’s masterful production, "Why Oh Why" continues to unite some of the most influential voices in music and activism. Their passion and expertise bring a new dimension to the song, further strengthening its impact and reach.

As anticipation builds, two more globally renowned artists are set to be announced in the coming weeks, further cementing "Why Oh Why" as a landmark musical movement.

Stay tuned as this extraordinary project continues to break boundaries, inspire change, and bring people together through the universal power of music.

