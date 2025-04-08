FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES “SENECA” STARRING JOHN MALKOVICH

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the historical drama SENECA, starring John Malkovich, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting April 8, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the historical drama SENECA, starring John Malkovich. SENECA, also featuring Geraldine Chaplin and Tom Xander, is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting April 8, 2025.

The year is 65 AD in Rome. The philosopher Seneca has been Emperor Nero‘s mentor and close advisor since childhood, and has been significantly involved in his ascent. Nevertheless, Nero grows weary of Seneca and uses a foiled attack on his life to falsely accuse Seneca of being an accomplice. Whilst throwing a decadent party at his farmhouse, Seneca receives his surprising death sentence from Emperor Nero, delivered by a messenger. He must be dead by morning. This last night becomes his final test: Who is he really? An opportunist, hypocrite, and collaborator? Or, according to his self-image, a morally upright wise man able to look death in the face without fear? The script is based on historical sources and Seneca‘s original texts.

Directed by Robert Schwentke and co-written by Schwentke and Matthew David Wilder, SENECA was produced by Frieder Schlaich and Irene von Alberti. The cast features John Malkovich (’Seneca’), Tom Xander (‘Nero’), Geraldine Chaplin (‘Cecelia’), Mary-Louise Parker (‘Agrippina’), and the late Julian Sands (‘Rufus’).

“SENECA is an exercise in high camp. The anachronistically told tale of a philosopher and lifestyle coach who helps the tyrant Nero to gain legitimacy in exchange for immeasurable wealth,” said filmmaker Robert Schwentke. “It is a tragic farce about a man‘s unsuccessful attempt to attain immortality through language and ideas to prove with his end: he didn‘t just talk the talk, but he walked the walk.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire SENECA directly with the filmmakers and Picture Tree International GmbH.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

Official FDM Trailer - SENECA (2025)

