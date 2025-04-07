Cedar Management expands their HOA Management services into Alabama

Cedar Management Group Logo

Cedar Management is pleased to announce its expansion into Alabama.

The choice to enter the Alabama market came after identifying an increased demand for better service and greater transparency in the region.” — Vernon Klein

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedar Management Group, an Accredited Association Management Company®, has expanded its business operations into Alabama.

Cedar Management Group is pleased to announce its expansion into Alabama. The company has always prioritized delivering customer-oriented HOA management services and looks forward to offering the same level of dedication to community associations in Alabama.

“The choice to enter the Alabama market came after identifying an increased demand for better service and greater transparency in the region. We've been receiving a number of proposal requests from associations based in Alabama, so launching new offices to serve these communities more effectively made perfect sense,” said Vernon Klein, President of Cedar Management Group.

Cedar Management Group has offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. With the addition of its new office, the company will now extend its services across the state of Alabama. This expansion will contribute to the company's growing list of clients, including planned communities, homeowner associations, condominium associations, and mixed-use developments.

For 20 years, Cedar Management Group has offered trusted management solutions to residential and commercial associations. This success is made possible by a skilled team of professionals who continually raise the bar for consistent and effective association management. Services cover financial management, maintenance coordination, covenant enforcement, vendor management, and education for board members. With a concentration in HOA management, Cedar has honed its practices and maintained a high level of service.

To learn more about Cedar Management Group and its community association services, visit mycmg.com.

About Cedar Management Group

Cedar Management Group is a top association management firm serving North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Since its founding in 2005, Cedar has been committed to delivering exceptional services to various communities and developments. The company employs experienced and trained professionals, many of whom hold Community Association Institute (CAI) certifications such as PCAM, AMS, and CMCA. Cedar also holds the Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC®) credential — a distinction earned by fewer than 250 firms nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.