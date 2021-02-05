Cedar Management Expands Operations into Tennessee

Cedar Management Group, an Accredited Association Management Company ®️, has extended operations to Tennessee with a new office location in Knoxville, TN.

KNOXVILLE , TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedar Management Group is continuing its efforts to bring customer focused HOA Management services to community associations by expanding into the western Tennessee region by opening up an office in Knoxville TN. The company's new Knoxville location will be its first in Tennessee, but its sixteenth overall.

“Due to the increasing demand for great customer service in the Knoxville area, we received many requests for management proposals. As we have a long established presence in western NC, we decided to open our Knoxville office.” Says Julie Shadrick, the Vice President of Business Development for Cedar.

With its expansion into the Knoxville area Cedar will also service the areas of Johnson City TN and Chattanooga TN.

For over 15 years Cedar Management Group has provided strategic management services to community associations and commercial associations in both North and South Carolina and now Tennessee. These services include accounting, maintenance coordination, and violations enforcement, along with board member education and vendor relationship management. HOA Management is the only service provided by Cedar Management Group. Cedar believes having a singular focus is important and allows the staff to be more consistent with the service level provided to those associations who they work with.

The address of the Knoxville location is:

200 Prosperity Rd

Knoxville, TN 37923