Cedar Management Group Announces Leadership Team Changes

Cedar Management Group, an Accredited Association Management Company, announces an expansion of its corporate leadership team.

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective August 31st, Cedar Management Group will be expanding its leadership team with the promotion of several key staff members.

Paul Greiner has served as the President and Managing Partner of Cedar Management Group for over 15 years. He will be stepping down as President, but will still continue to serve as the Senior Managing Partner.

Vernon Kline will become the new President of Cedar Management Group. Vernon joined the company in 2016 and has served in various capacities with a focus on advancing quality, improving technology, and enhancing the homeowner and community experience at Cedar. He brings with him over 12+ years of experience in the HOA industry.

Vernon’s responsibilities include the oversight of operations, accounting, and community management. He has a particular interest in improving homeowner and board relationships and the overall community experience. He looks forward to working with long standing and new clients alike to help Cedar continue to provide exceptional quality and deliver excellent service.

Paul Greiner states, “Vernon has proven to be a valuable asset to our company and we appreciate the work he has done so far.” Greiner continues, “The combination of his experience with a variety of communities, his interest and expertise in managing internal teams, and his passion for innovation will serve our company well.”

Kris Milstead, who has previously served as Director of Community Management is being promoted to Vice President of Cedar Management Group. She brings a wealth of knowledge and over 20 years of experience in the HOA management industry. Kris holds her CMCA and AMS designations with the Community Association Institute.

“Kris has been with our company for a long time and has performed an excellent job setting up our managers and our company for success. We look forward to continued success with her leadership,” says Greiner.

Julie Shadrick, Director of Business Development, is being promoted to Vice President of Community Management. Ms. Shadrick has served with various responsibilities at Cedar Management Group. For the past few years, she has been responsible for client relationships and helping associations transition to Cedar Management Group. Ms. Shadrick will still continue to help in business development for Cedar as well as helping Cedar communicate its vision and continue to move forward with both short and long term goals.

“Although I’ve been given a title change, my mission will stay the same,” notes Julie. “I have always valued collaboration and communication with HOA Board Members and working internally to ensure that Cedar Management Group delivers the best possible value and service to all of our communities.”

About Cedar Management Group

Cedar has been providing property management services to homeowner and condominium associations for over 15 years. Cedar provides association management services to over 800 homeowner associations and condominium associations throughout North and South Carolina, representing over 150,000 homes. These services include HOA accounting and financial management, vendor management, onsite management, legal assistance, reserve planning, and various value-added services to communities of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.mycmg.com or call (877) 252-3327.