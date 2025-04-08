ViewsML and Dartmouth Health Partner to Advance AI-Driven Virtual Biomarkers and Diagnostics

ViewsML Technologies Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

ViewsML's AI technology joins Dartmouth Health's clinical expertise to create virtual biomarkers that transform pathology diagnostics

ViewsML's transformative AI platform represents a leap forward for both research and clinical care. We are thrilled to collaborate with ViewsML to harness AI's full potential” — Dr. Arief Suriawinata

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techbio innovator ViewsML is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Dartmouth Health (DH), a leading tier 1 academic medical institution. This partnership leverages DH's extensive tissue repository, digital pathology systems, and wet lab infrastructure to accelerate the development of ViewsML's groundbreaking virtual biomarkers and diagnostics.This collaboration marks a significant advancement in ViewsML's vision to revolutionize precision medicine through AI-driven virtual diagnostics. By combining DH's clinical and digital pathology expertise with ViewsML's proprietary AI technologies, the partnership aims to deliver scalable virtual diagnostic solutions.Transforming Histopathology with Virtual Immunohistochemistry (IHC) StainingThe partnership will focus on developing virtual biomarkers using ViewsML's virtual IHC staining platform , reducing the dependence on traditional physical antibodies and immunostaining while improving turnaround times. Leveraging DH's vast clinical resources, ViewsML will create virtual biomarker panels that provide researchers and clinicians with novel cell-level insights from a single H&E whole slide image. This technology has the potential to revolutionize spatial proteomics, enhance patient selection for clinical trials, and improve risk stratification for clinical diagnostics and precision medicine."This collaboration is pivotal," said Dr. Kenneth To, CEO of ViewsML. "DH's prestigious reputation as a leader in patient care, research, and education, coupled with its forward-looking adoption of digital pathology, aligns perfectly with our vision. Together, we will redefine AI’s role in biomarker virtualization, staining, and diagnostics to enhance patient outcomes."Empowering Precision Diagnostics Through AI"Dartmouth Health has been at the forefront of advancing healthcare with cutting-edge research and innovation, and this partnership further emphasizes that point," remarked Dr. Arief Suriawinata, Interim Chair for the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at DH. "ViewsML's transformative AI platform represents a leap forward for both research and clinical care. We are thrilled to collaborate with ViewsML to harness AI's full potential in creating the next generation of precision diagnostics."ViewsML's platform transforms the traditional immunohistochemistry (IHC) and immunofluorescence (IF) workflow, offering instant per-cell spatial and quantitative biomarker expression prediction from a single digital H&E image. This AI-driven approach saves time, costs, and rare precious tissue whilst providing richer data sets through virtual multiplexing.About ViewsMLViewsML is a techbio company transforming precision medicine and diagnostics through virtual biomarkers. Its core platform virtualizes antibodies and immunostaining to predict biomarker expression at the single-cell level, both spatially and quantitatively, reducing a days-long process to mere minutes. This innovation enables superior drug characterization, precise patient stratification in clinical trials, and the virtualization of diagnostic assays for precision medicines.About Dartmouth HealthDartmouth Health is a major tertiary care referral site and one of the most advanced healthcare systems in the United States. A hub for pioneering research, education, and patient care, DH is home to the Dartmouth Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth.Kenneth To, PhD, MBACEO, ViewsMLkto@viewsml.com

