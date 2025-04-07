Submit Release
Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala addresses Construction Law Conference in Cape Town 9 Apr

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister, Sihle Zikalala, MP, will on Wednesday the 09th of April give a keynote address at the Construction Law Conference to be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Deputy Minister Zikalala will focus on the topical challenges facing the construction industry such as contractual disputes, project delays, and cost overruns which continue to undermine confidence and efficiency sector.  

The conference to be held from the 08th to the 09th of April will be attended by legal professionals, construction industry experts and policymakers to examine the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in construction law. 

The conference will also deal with the evolution of the construction law including key global trends as well as key matters affecting the construction industry in South Africa.

Members of the media are invited to attend the conference from the 08th to the 09th of April 2025.

Details of DPWI Deputy Minister’s Keynote address
Date: 09 April 2025
Time: 08h30 
Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre

Contact:
Bukiwe Cimela
Cell: 076 420 8184

