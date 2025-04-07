UNITED STATES ALL-STARS ANNOUNCED FOR THE HOOP CULTURE CAPITAL CLASSIC PRESENTED BY EVENTS DC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoop Culture announced the U.S. All-Star Team for the 2025 Hoop Culture Capital Classic presented by Events DC today. The nation’s most legendary high school basketball All-American Game will be played on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at CareFirst Arena in Washington, DC.
“We are thrilled with the roster of the U.S. All-Stars,” said Tom Doyle, CEO of the Capital Classic and Hoop Culture. “We are bringing great talent to the District to play a stacked Capital All-Star team. We are also extremely excited to release the rosters for the first ever DMV Girls All-Star Game.”
Tickets available now at www.Ticketmaster.com
United States All-Stars
Name Height Position High School College
Amari Allen 6'5" F Ashwaubenon Alabama
Everett Barnes 6'9" C Father Judge Loyola, MD
Jamarion Batemon 6'3" SG Milw. Academy of Sciences Iowa State
Ryder Frost 6'6" F Phillips Exeter Academy Notre Dame
Kiwane Garris, Jr. 6'5" G/F Grayson High School Cal State Fullerton
Jaylen Harrell 6'6" SF CATS Academy Providence
Christian Jeffrey 6'3" G Mt. Zion Prep Villanova
Isaiah Langham 6'5" F Belmont Hill Brown
Brandon Lee 6'5" SG The Patrick School Illinois
Barrett Loer 6'6" F St. Georges School Rhode Island
Donnie Richardson 6'6" F The Steward School Richmond
Darius Washington III6'5" G/F Edgewater High Kennesaw State
DMV Girls All-Star Rosters
East All- Stars
Name High School College
Mary Amoateng Bishop McNamara George Mason
Zhen Craft Bishop McNamara Georgia
Zaria Gaskini Christ Chapel Academy Undecided
Leah Keyes Virginia Academy George Mason
Jayme Poindexter Eastern Undecided
Nadeya Regala Bishop McNamara Towson University
Sy'Nariea Snow Brennan Temple College
Heidi Williams St. Francis Academy UMBC
Coach, Lonnie Harrell, Eastern
West All-Stars
Amirah Anderson Bishop Ireton Boston College
Vanessa Harris Bishop McNamara Rhode Island
Makayla Johnson Elizabeth Seton George Mason
Princess Moody Bishop McNamara Providence
Kaliyah Murphy Elizabeth Seton Texas State
Aleah Rodriguez Largo Undecided
Daysha Salgado James Monroe Undecided
Jamia Taylor Dunbar Undecided
Coach, Curtis Yarborough, Jr.
For more information about the game, visit thecapitalclassic.com
To purchase tickets to the game please visit ticketmaster.com
For partnership opportunities please contact: Pete Deoudes, CFO of the Capital Classic, pdeoudes@gmail.com / 301-367-2954
About Capital Classic
THE GAME THAT STARTED IT ALL!
Established in 1974, the Capital Classic has been a beacon in the Washington, DC community, showcasing some of the nation’s top high school basketball talent. The game has become a steppingstone for many college All-Americans, NBA All-Stars and Pro Basketball Hall of Fame recipients, such as Moses Malone, Magic Johnson, Ralph Sampson, Dominique Wilkins, Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Dwight Howard and Klay Thompson.
About Events DC
Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation’s capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District’s hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in direct economic impact and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC).
Thomas E Doyle
Capital Classic Game featuring Mikey Williams
