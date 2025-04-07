UNITED STATES ALL-STARS ANNOUNCED FOR THE HOOP CULTURE CAPITAL CLASSIC PRESENTED BY EVENTS DC

The Game That Started it All

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, MD, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hoop Culture announced the U.S. All-Star Team for the 2025 Hoop Culture Capital Classic presented by Events DC today. The nation’s most legendary high school basketball All-American Game will be played on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at CareFirst Arena in Washington, DC.“We are thrilled with the roster of the U.S. All-Stars,” said Tom Doyle, CEO of the Capital Classic and Hoop Culture. “We are bringing great talent to the District to play a stacked Capital All-Star team. We are also extremely excited to release the rosters for the first ever DMV Girls All-Star Game.”Tickets available now at www. Ticketmaster .comUnited States All-StarsName Height Position High School CollegeAmari Allen 6'5" F Ashwaubenon AlabamaEverett Barnes 6'9" C Father Judge Loyola, MDJamarion Batemon 6'3" SG Milw. Academy of Sciences Iowa StateRyder Frost 6'6" F Phillips Exeter Academy Notre DameKiwane Garris, Jr. 6'5" G/F Grayson High School Cal State FullertonJaylen Harrell 6'6" SF CATS Academy ProvidenceChristian Jeffrey 6'3" G Mt. Zion Prep VillanovaIsaiah Langham 6'5" F Belmont Hill BrownBrandon Lee 6'5" SG The Patrick School IllinoisBarrett Loer 6'6" F St. Georges School Rhode IslandDonnie Richardson 6'6" F The Steward School RichmondDarius Washington III6'5" G/F Edgewater High Kennesaw StateDMV Girls All-Star RostersEast All- StarsName High School CollegeMary Amoateng Bishop McNamara George MasonZhen Craft Bishop McNamara GeorgiaZaria Gaskini Christ Chapel Academy UndecidedLeah Keyes Virginia Academy George MasonJayme Poindexter Eastern UndecidedNadeya Regala Bishop McNamara Towson UniversitySy'Nariea Snow Brennan Temple CollegeHeidi Williams St. Francis Academy UMBCCoach, Lonnie Harrell, EasternWest All-StarsAmirah Anderson Bishop Ireton Boston CollegeVanessa Harris Bishop McNamara Rhode IslandMakayla Johnson Elizabeth Seton George MasonPrincess Moody Bishop McNamara ProvidenceKaliyah Murphy Elizabeth Seton Texas StateAleah Rodriguez Largo UndecidedDaysha Salgado James Monroe UndecidedJamia Taylor Dunbar UndecidedCoach, Curtis Yarborough, Jr.For more information about the game, visit thecapitalclassic.com To purchase tickets to the game please visit ticketmaster.comFor partnership opportunities please contact: Pete Deoudes, CFO of the Capital Classic, pdeoudes@gmail.com / 301-367-2954About Capital ClassicTHE GAME THAT STARTED IT ALL!Established in 1974, the Capital Classic has been a beacon in the Washington, DC community, showcasing some of the nation’s top high school basketball talent. The game has become a steppingstone for many college All-Americans, NBA All-Stars and Pro Basketball Hall of Fame recipients, such as Moses Malone, Magic Johnson, Ralph Sampson, Dominique Wilkins, Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Dwight Howard and Klay Thompson.About Events DCEvents DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation’s capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District’s hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in direct economic impact and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC).

Capital Classic Game featuring Mikey Williams

