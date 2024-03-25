CAPITAL ALL-STARS ANNOUNCED FOR THE HOOP CULTURE CAPITAL CLASSIC PRESENTED BY EVENTS DC & PRELIMINARY GAME ADDED
Hoop Culture announced the Capital All-Star Team for the Hoop Culture Capital Classic presented by Events DC todayROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoop Culture announced the Capital All-Star Team for the Hoop Culture Capital Classic presented by Events DC today. The nation’s most legendary high school basketball All-American Game will be played on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 2:00PM at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC.
“We are thrilled with the roster of the Capital All-Stars,” said Tom Doyle, CEO of the Capital Classic and Hoop Culture. “We are also excited to announce that we are bringing back the prelim game in 2024, with the Suburban All-Stars taking on the District All-Stars at 12:15.”
The Capital All-Stars will be led by Overtime Elite guard and Georgia Tech commit Jaeden Mustaf (ESPN#62), son of 1988 Capital Classic alum Jerrod Mustaf. “I'm excited to play one last time with my DMV brothers in such a historic game that my dad and other great players played in. It means the world to me," said Jaeden. He will be joined by Michigan commit Khani Rooths (ESPN#33). Rooths who started his career at Georgetown Prep in Rockville, finished up at IMG Academy (FL).
The Capital All-Stars roster is rounded out with Ben Hammond (Paul VI/Rhode Island), Brendan Johnson (Calvert Hall/Merrimack), Caden Diggs (Bullis/Old Dominion), Caleb Williams (Sidwell Friends/Georgetown), Daquan Davis (Overtime Elite/Undecided), Isaiah Abraham (Paul VI/UConn, ESPN#85), Jordan Braithwaite (Mt. St. Joseph/Yale), Malachi Palmer (Mt. Zion Prep/Maryland), Malchiah Marable (Maret/Undecided), Malcolm Thomas (Dematha/Villanova) and Ty Bevins (Gwynn Park/GWU).
This Capital Classic also announced an All-Academic selection in Les Johnson (Good Counsel).
The Capital All-Stars will be coached by David “Tee” Johnson of Jackson-Reed High School. Johnson has led the D.C. Public School to two of the last three DCIAA Championships. He will be assisted by his regular staff and Special Assistant Jerome “Junkyard Dog” Williams the former Georgetown University and NBA Star.
NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT COLLEGE COMMITMENT ESPN
BEN HAMMOND PAUL VI 5’10 RHODE ISLAND
BRENDAN JOHNSON CALVERT HALL 6’4 MERRIMACK
CADEN DIGGS BULLIS 6’7 OLD DOMINION
CALEB WILLIAMS SIDWELL FRIENDS 6’6 GEORGETOWN
DAQUAN DAVIS OVERTIME ELITE 5’11 UNDECIDED
ISAIAH ABRAHAM PAUL VI 6’7 CONNECTICUT 85
JAEDEN MUSTAF OVERTIME ELITE 6’4 GEORGIA TECH 62
JORDAN BRAITHWAITE MT. ST. JOSEPH 6’4 YALE
KHANI ROOTHS IMG ACADEMY 6’8 MICHIGAN 33
LES JOHNSON* GOOD COUNSEL 6’4 UNDECIDED
MALACHI PALMER MT. ZION PREP 6’5 MARYLAND
MALCHIAH MARABLE MARET 6’9 UNDECIDED
MALCOLM THOMAS DEMATHA 6’9 VILLANOVA
TY BEVINS GWYNN PARK 6’4 GEORGE WASHINGTON
For more information about the game, visit thecapitalclassic.com.
To purchase tickets to the game please visit ticketmaster.com.
About Capital Classic
THE GAME THAT STARTED IT ALL!
Established in 1974, the Capital Classic has been a beacon in the Washington, DC community, showcasing some of the nation’s top high school basketball talent. The game has become a steppingstone for many college All-Americans, NBA All-Stars and Pro Basketball Hall of Fame recipients, such as Moses Malone, Magic Johnson, Ralph Sampson, Dominique Wilkins, Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Dwight Howard and Klay Thompson.
About Events DC
Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation’s capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District’s hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in direct economic impact and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC).
