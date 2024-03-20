UNITED STATES ALL-STARS ANNOUNCED FOR THE HOOP CULTURE CAPITAL CLASSIC PRESENTED BY EVENTS DC
Hoop Culture announced the U.S. All-Star Team for the 51st year of the Hoop Culture Capital ClassicROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 6, 2024
UNITED STATES ALL-STARS ANNOUNCED FOR THE HOOP CULTURE CAPITAL CLASSIC PRESENTED BY EVENTS DC
Hoop Culture announced the U.S. All-Star Team for the 51st year of the Hoop Culture Capital Classic presented by Events DC today. The nation’s most legendary high school basketball All-American Game will be played on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC.
“We are thrilled with the roster of the U.S. All-Stars,” said Tom Doyle, CEO of the Capital Classic and Hoop Culture. “We are bringing seven Top 100 (ESPN) players to the District to play a soon to be announced stacked Capital team.”
The U.S. All-Stars will be led by nation’s 6th ranked player and expected 2025 NBA Lottery Pick, Jalil Bethea, who will be headed to the University of Miami (FL) in the fall. Also on the team is University of Houston commit and son of entertainment mogul Master P, Mercy Miller (Notre Dame High School). “I look to forward to a competitive game, and a chance to showcase my skillset,” stated Miller.
The U.S. roster includes North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and NC State commit Paul McNeil Jr. (#52), two Georgetown commits, Thomas Sorber (#54) and Kayvaun Mulready (#75), Clemson commit Del Jones (#70), St. Mary’s commit Mikey Lewis (#93), Villanova commit Matthew Hodge (#97) and Missouri commit and Overtime Elite player Peyton Marshall.
The 2024 U.S. roster also brings together a host of players with unique basketball backgrounds including Baron Bellamy, who is the son of legendary comedian and actor Bill Bellamy; Georgia State commit Dennis Scott III, son of 1987 Capital Classic Alum, NBA legend and U.S. Head Coach Dennis Scott Jr. and Florida commit Olivier Rioux (IMG Academy/Florida), the 7’7” basketball phenom who also holds the Guiness world record for being the tallest teenager in the world.
Ricky Goings, COO of the Capital Classic, stated, “The United States All-Stars are stocked with ESPN Top 100 players. They will be showcased against another strong Capital All-Star team, in which I expect a game for the ages.”
The U.S. coaching staff also includes Shooters Paradise AAU Program Director Darryl Darby, legendary coach of Archbishop Wood in Philadelphia, John Mosco, 1991 Capital Classic Alum and Gwynn Park High School coach Rob Garner, University of the District of Columbia’s Lenjo Kilo, Coolidge High School assistant coach Aaron Jones and Team Purpose AAU Director trainer Edward Meeks will complete the staff.
2024 United States All-Star Roster
BARON BELLAMY CAMPBELL HALL (CA) 6’5” UNDECIDED
DEL JONES SOUTHERN CAL ACADEMY (CA) 6’2” CLEMSON ESPN#70
DENNIS SCOTT III MT. VERNON PRESBYTERIAN (GA) 6’9” GEORGIA STATE
JALIL BETHEA ARCHBISHOP WOOD (PA) 6’4” MIAMI (FL) ESPN #6
KAYVAUN MULREADY WORCESTER ACADEMY (MA) 6’6” GEORGETOWN ESPN #75
MATTHEW HODGE ST. ROSE (NJ) 6’8” VILLANOVA ESPN #97
MERCY MILLER NOTRE DAME (CA) 6’4” HOUSTON
MIKEY LEWIS PROLIFIC PREP (CA) 6’2” SAINT MARY’S ESPN #93
OLIVIER RIOUX IMG ACADEMY (FL) 7’7” FLORIDA
PAUL MCNEIL JR RICHMOND (NC) 6’5” NC STATE ESPN #52
PEYTON MARSHALL KELL HS (GA) 6’11” MISSOURI
THOMAS SORBER ARCHBISHOP RYAN (PA) 6’9” GEORGETOWN ESPN #54
For more information about the game, visit thecapitalclassic.com.
To purchase tickets to the game please visit ticketmaster.com.
About Capital Classic
Established in 1974, the Capital Classic has been a beacon in the Washington, DC community, showcasing some of the nation’s top high school basketball talent. The game has become a steppingstone for many All-Americans, NBA All-Stars and Pro Basketball Hall of Fame recipients, such as Moses Malone, Magic Johnson, Ralph Sampson, Dominique Wilkins, Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James
About Events DC
Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation’s capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District’s hospitality and tourism
For media inquiries please contact: Ricky Goings capclassicmedia@gmail.com
Partnership opportunities please contact: Pete Deoudespdeoudes@gmail.com / 301-367-2954
Thomas Doyle
Doyle & Associates, LLC
+1 301-738-3771
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram