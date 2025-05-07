Space Force Association Applauds Nomination of Chief Growth Officer Matt Anderson as Deputy Administrator of NASA
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) proudly supports the nomination of its Chief Growth Officer, Colonel Matthew P. Anderson, USAF (Ret.), to serve as the Deputy Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). This nomination reflects a career defined by leadership, service, and an unwavering commitment to advancing U.S. space capabilities.
“Congratulations to SFA’s Chief Growth Officer, Matt Anderson, for his nomination to be the Deputy Administrator of NASA,” said Bill Woolf, Founder and CEO of the Space Force Association. “Matt was volunteer #1 at the Space Force Association and has been a tireless champion for the United States Space Force and the broader space domain. His nomination is a testament to his visionary leadership, operational excellence, and deep understanding of both national defense and civil space priorities.”
With more than 24 years of distinguished service in the U.S. Air Force, culminating in the rank of Colonel, Anderson brings unparalleled insight to this pivotal role. Following his retirement, he served as Vice President and Client Executive for the U.S. Space Force and Air Force at CACI International, leading strategic initiatives that supported national security space efforts. As SFA’s first volunteer, Matt has held several leadership roles within the organization, including Chief Operating Officer and Director of Outreach, before assuming his current role as Chief Growth Officer.
In this new capacity at NASA, Anderson will bring decades of experience in aerospace leadership, cross-sector collaboration, and innovation to bear on some of the nation's most ambitious space exploration goals.
SFA fully supports President Trump’s nomination and urges the Senate Commerce Committee to swiftly schedule a confirmation hearing, ensuring NASA has strong, steady leadership at this critical juncture for American spacepower.
About the Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Karen Lawrie
