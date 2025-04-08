Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jon Mendelsohn Shares Insights on the Benefits of Having Plastic Surgery In Spring

Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, facial plastic surgeon and medical director of Cincinnati's Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center in Cincinnati A before and after photo of a Rhinoplasty patient of Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jon Mendelsohn

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Are you considering facial plastic surgery ? According to Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, Facial Plastic Surgeon and Medical Director of Cincinnati’s Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center, “Springtime is an ideal time for plastic surgery, as the hectic holiday season is well behind us, which means patients have more to time to rest, relax and recover. The mild, Spring weather is also typically comfortable and cool, making it easier to avoid excessive sun exposure to the sensitive skin on the face. Additionally, patients can clearly see a ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ knowing that they will look their very best once Summer rolls around, with many fun seasonal activities such as graduations, class reunions, family reunions and weddings."According to the AAFPRS (American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Inc.), Rhinoplasties (nose jobs), Facelifts , and Blepharoplasties (eyelid lifts) continued to be the top three plastic surgeries in 2024.“Rhinoplasties continue to be the number one facial surgical procedure performed throughout the U.S.,” says Mendelsohn, “and our practice has seen a 20% increase in the number of Rhinoplasties performed since 2020. The number of Rhinoplasties consistently spikes in mid-Spring, when the school year ends for both college professors and students. It’s also a transitional time for high school graduates heading off to college, or for recent college grads entering the workforce.”“Mendelsohn explains, “ Rhinoplasty is an outpatient procedure performed in our AAAHC accredited surgery center in approximately two hours under MAC anesthesia. Incisions are made inside the nostrils, and occasionally across the lower mid-section of the nose and are well-hidden. Excess bone and cartilage are removed, reshaped or redistributed, and the skin molds down around this rearranged framework to arrive at the final cosmetic appearance. No packing is required, although a splint is applied over the nose for a week to hold the tissues in place and help decrease swelling.Pain is minimal to moderate, and easily controlled with medication, and sutures are removed after six days. Mild to moderate swelling peaks at two days after surgery and then disappears rapidly over the next three weeks. Many normal activities may be resumed one week after surgery, and most by the end of three weeks. Patients have a natural and presentable appearance at the end of the first week, which continues to improve over the next three to six months.”“Keeping in line with the national trend, Facelifts, which help patients erase the signs of aging by tightening and lifting the sagging skin on both the neck and face, continue to be one of the top surgical procedures performed in our practice,” adds Mendelsohn. As with Rhinoplasties, we typically see an increase in the number of Facelifts in the Spring, with patients knowing they will be back to their normal routines and looking their best in about a week, in time for their Summer activities.”According to Mendelsohn, who has performed over 4,000 Facelifts in his career, “Our Facelifts are safely performed in about an hour, under local anesthesia. The end result is a refreshed, rejuvenated and natural-looking appearance. Patients come in the day following their surgery and the facial bandages are removed. Although there may be some post-operative swelling, results are seen immediately, with sutures removed just one week following the procedure.”He adds, “When considering a Facelift, it’s important to seek out a board-certified plastic surgeon who routinely performs Facelifts, and to ask to see before and after photos of real patients. Realself.com is a wonderful place to read real patient reviews about plastic surgeons, and also view photos of various procedures.”Mendelsohn continues, “One of the most popular procedures nationally, and also in our practice over the past few years, has been the Upper Blepharoplasty or eyelid lift. As is the case with Rhinoplasties and Facelifts, we typically see an uptick in this procedure with the onset of Spring. I believe wholeheartedly that an Upper Blepharoplasty is the single, best procedure that can make a person look more refreshed and less tired. So much so, that I actually had one myself this past year.This outpatient procedure, which is performed in an hour under local anesthesia, reduces the appearance of hooded eyelids and fat in the upper lids that has accumulated over the years as a result of aging, gravity and the loss of elasticity. After the eyes are well numbed with the anesthesia, a simple incision is made in the crease of the eyelid and the excess fat and skin are removed, with the sutures being removed in about six days.The end result is a more refreshed, rested and youthful appearance, with long-lasting results, guaranteed for 10 years. This procedure may be supplemented with a bit of laser resurfacing and/or dermal fillers, depending on the desired outcome.”Dr. Jon Mendelsohn is the Medical Director of Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center, and Advanced Vitality HRT, Peptides, and Weight Loss Therapies, now celebrating their 25th year. A renowned specialist in Facial Plastic Surgery, he is double Board-Certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery and has performed more than 4,000 facelifts and 20,000 procedures in his career. Mendelsohn appears on a regular basis in the Cincinnati media, and has also been featured in the national media - including USA Today, The Washington Post, Becker’s Hospital Review, CNN New Day, as well as The Doctors TV show. For more information, or to schedule a free consultation, call 513-351-Face or visit www.351Face.com

