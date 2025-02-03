Dr. Jon Mendelsohn Of Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center Addresses The Newest Medical Treatments To Combat Aging

Dr. Jon Mendelsohn prepares a patient for treatment with the Artas iX Hair Robot Hope Merz, CNP, DNP with Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center applies Exosomes to a patient's scalp to promote hair growth. Dr. Jon Mendelsohn tries EmFace, a non-invasive treatment that addresses sagging skin on the face and jowls.

Treatments For Hair Loss, Incontinence, Weight Gain, Sagging Skin, Low Energy, Low Libido, Hot Flashes and Mood Swings

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- February is Valentine’s Month, the perfect time to call attention to the not so wonderful changes that often accompany aging and menopause, including weight gain, low libido, hair loss , sagging skin, low energy, hot flashes and mood swings. Symptoms like these can definitely put a damper on one’s love life. There are many ways that couples can best address them with new and effective treatments designed to help them both physically while providing them with a sense of self-confidence and wellbeing.According to Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, Facial Plastic Surgeon and Medical Director of Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center, and also Advanced Vitality HRT, specializing in hormone replacement therapies. “As we age, we often experience unpleasant physical symptoms, many of which affect our day-to-day lives and activities. A few of these can include: Hair Loss, Incontinence, Weight Gain, Sagging Skin, Low Energy, Low Libido, Hot Flashes and Mood Swings. Help for all of these issues is now available, and I would specifically like to address some of the newer treatments that many people may not be aware of.”“Male and female age-related hair loss may be treated a variety of ways, including with the new, state-of-the-art Artas iX™ Hair Robot, that uses robotic speed and precision to harvest and create new recipient sites for hair follicles. This is an outpatient procedure, without down time or side effects. Patients typically experience noticeably thicker and permanent hair growth at six months. We also use the LASERCAPalong with microneedling, PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) treatments, and Exosomes, which may be used alone or in conjunction with the Hair Robot,” says Mendelsohn.He continues, “With regards to incontinence, the Emsellachair is producing tremendous results. Patients simply sit on the chair as the device treats incontinence by stimulating and contracting the pelvic floor muscles using a high intensity, focused electromagnetic energy or HIFEM. This energy actually restores neuromuscular control, which improves the symptoms of both moderate stress incontinence and an overactive bladder in just six, 30-minute treatments. Each treatment is the equivalent of doing 11,000 Kegels.”“As women age, they will begin to experience declining amounts of both Estrogen and Progesterone. Both women and men also experience declining levels of Testosterone. Declining levels of each of these hormones can result in weight gain, low energy, low libido, trouble sleeping, mood swings, hot flashes, and brain fog. Fortunately, there are few ways of addressing and actually rebalancing these hormones so that patients can look and feel their very best.Safe and effective bio-identical hormones such as those we use at our Advanced Vitality HRT hormone and weight loss division help minimize or even eliminate the above-mentioned side effects for both men and women. A simple blood test is used to measure a patient’s baseline hormone levels, and then replenish the hormones with the bio-identical ones to restore them to their optimal levels. It’s amazing how rebalancing the hormones can make a huge difference in the way that we look and feel.”“Sagging skin is another common complaint as we age,” says Mendelsohn. Fortunately, there are a wide variety of options to address this issue, including lasers, microneedling, injectable products including dermal fillers, and even surgical procedures such as liposuction. Facial fillers can help add volume, structure and support, and help smooth out the soft tissue of the face.And for those experiencing a decline in muscle mass, or those pesky ‘love handles,’ The Emsculpt Neouses radiofrequency to build muscle and burn fat in the abdomen, thighs, arms and calves, resulting in an average of 30% reduction in subcutaneous fat and a 25% increase in muscle mass in just three,30-minute treatments, spaced 5-10 days apart.EmFaceis a non-invasive treatment that addresses the sagging skin on the face and jowls. From the creators of Emsculpt Neo, EmFaceuses a combination of synchronized radio frequency and HIFES™ energy to smooth the skin, increase collagen and elastin levels and increase the density and quality of the muscle structure. The end result is less wrinkles, and more lift without needles. Clinical studies have shown that patients typically see a 37% reduction in wrinkles, 30% increase in muscle tone and 23% more ‘lift’ in their faces. Most patients see tangible results immediately following the treatments, with optimal results seen 90 days after the final treatment.”Mendelsohn concludes, “And I would be remiss if I did not address the surgical option to address the sagging skin around the neck, jowls and face. Our Advanced Facelift is performed in the comfort of our AAAHC accredited surgery center in about an hour under local anesthesia. The end result is a natural, more youthful looking appearance.”Dr. Jon Mendelsohn is the Medical Director of Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center, now celebrating their 25th year. A renowned specialist in Facial Plastic Surgery, he is double Board-Certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery and has performed more than 4,000 facelifts and 20,000 procedures in his career. Mendelsohn appears on a regular basis in the Cincinnati media, and has also been featured in the national media - including USA Today, The Washington Post, Becker’s Hospital Review, CNN New Day, as well as The Doctors TV show. For more information, or to schedule a free consultation, call 513-351-Face or visit www.351Face.com

Dr. Hope Merz, CNP, DNP with Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center discusses the use of Exosomes with microneedling to repair and rejuvenate aging skin

