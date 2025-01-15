2025 Ushers In A New Era Of Undetectable Facelifts

A facelift patient of Dr. Jon Mendelsohn during pre-op, 1 week post-op and 8 weeks post-op Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, facial plastic surgeon and medical director of Cincinnati's Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center in Cincinnati

How Facelifts Are Getting A Facelift With A More Natural-Looking Appearance

The end result is a refreshed, more youthful and natural looking appearance, so subtle that others may not even know that a full facelift was performed.” — Dr. Jon Mendelsohn

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new era of Facelifts has arrived! According to Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, a facial plastic surgeon and medical director of Cincinnati’s Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center, “The undetectable facelift is on the rise, and the days of over-the-top, frozen faces with a windblown, pulled-back look are thankfully well behind us.”According to Mendelsohn, who has performed over 4,000 facelifts in his career, "This technique involves making incisions in discreet locations, such as behind the tragus, a small pointed flap of cartilage in front of the ear canal, in order to hide them. The procedure also targets the superficial muscular aponeurotic system (SMAS), a layer just under the skin that supports the face, jawline and neck. If you don't address that layer properly, what happens is there's tension on the skin, and you're going to get those telltale signs of surgery.”He continues, “I began using this SMAS technique in 1997, and I am delighted that the trend has also caught on nationally. The end result is a refreshed, more youthful and natural looking appearance, so subtle that others may not even know that a full facelift was performed.”“I also perform my facelifts in our AAAHC accredited state-of-the art surgery center as an outpatient procedure, using local anesthesia rather than general anesthesia, resulting in a much quicker recovery for my patients, adds Mendelsohn. “During their pre-op, patients are given some oral medications to help keep them calm and comfortable, and many actually fall asleep during their procedure. I do believe that anesthesia-free lifts will be part of yet another growing trend in this new era,” says Mendelsohn.“Long gone are the days of post-surgical drains,” says Mendelsohn. In this new era, patients come in the day after their surgery and the facial bandages are removed. Although there may be some post-operative swelling, results are seen immediately, with sutures removed just one week following the procedure.”“With the relative ease of today’s facelift, combined with the natural-looking and subtle results, the demographics are shifting. While 50 used to be the average age of a facelift patient, I am performing them on patients in their 40’s who are seeking a long-lasting solution to their aging appearance, rather than relying solely on injectables. Many of these patients are employed in a work-from-home or hybrid work environment, and want to look refreshed and less tired while video conferencing,” adds Mendelsohn.He concludes, “And the effects of an undetectable facelift go well beyond the physical, as patients universally report an increase in self-confidence and self-esteem. Feeling good about the way you look outside, has been proven to make a tremendous difference on the inside. Today’s facelifts are truly transforming lives – both inside and out, and that is most certainly something that will never change.”Dr. Jon Mendelsohn is the Medical Director of Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center, now celebrating their 25th year. A renowned specialist in Facial Plastic Surgery, he is double Board-Certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery and has performed more than 4,000 facelifts and 20,000 procedures in his career. Mendelsohn appears on a regular basis in the Cincinnati media, and has also been featured in the national media - including USA Today, The Washington Post, Becker’s Hospital Review, CNN New Day, as well as The Doctors TV show. For more information, or to schedule a free consultation, call 513-351-Face or visit www.351Face.com

Interview with facelift patient of Dr. Jon Mendelsohn.

