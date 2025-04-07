Huddle House Celebrates Easter with Kids Eat Free from April 18 - 2

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huddle House , the neighborhood gathering place that brings friends and family together over delicious food served from the heart, introduces an egg-ceptional offer for Easter. Families can hop on over to Huddle House from Friday, April 18 through Sunday, April 20, and enjoy a Free Kids Meal with purchase of an adult entrée of $8 or more. Available at participating restaurants for dine-in only during posted hours of operation.“We are delighted to celebrate Easter and this special time of year with kids and their families,” said Stephanie Mattingly, Vice President of Marketing for Huddle House. “As the go-to gathering place for occasions big and small, we look forward to welcoming guests in to enjoy our home-style meals and spend quality time together.”The Huddle House Kids Menu is filled with childhood favorites for breakfast, lunch, and dinnerKids can enjoy Mac & Cheese, Chicken Tenders, Grilled Cheese, or a Cheeseburger. Breakfast-all-day features the Kid’s Buttermilk Pancake or Golden Waffle Plate and the Kid’s Breakfast with eggs, crispy hashbrowns or homestyle grits, and toast.The Easter Kids Eat Free offer is valid only from April 18 to April 20. Check your local Huddle House for hours of operation.Want to get rewarded for your good taste? Download the Huddle House mobile app from Google Play or the App Store and start stacking up your points to redeem for your favorite meals.For more information about Huddle House, including locations and menu, visit www.HuddleHouse.com or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “ Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere ,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.